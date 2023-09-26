HotelPlanner Partners with The St. James for Athletic Events & Lifestyle Experiences

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with The St. James, the premier sports, wellness, and entertainment brand in the county. The partnership includes HotelPlanner offering discounted hotel solutions to The St. James members for their athletic events and lifestyle experiences.



The St. James Flagship in Springfield, VA, features 450,000 square feet of endless sports, wellness, and entertainment options for the entire family. Home to world-class venues including FIFA regulation size turf field, pair of NHL ice rinks, four basketball and nine volleyball courts, Olympic swimming pool, golf simulators, squash courts, batting cages, gymnastics center, high performance center and more, The St. James hosts to an impressive lineup of tournaments, from elite high school basketball showcases such as She’s Got Game and MLK Classic to Premier Lacrosse League’s Championship Series as well as corporate team building and social events.

“The St. James is known as the place where active families and professionals can train like elite athletes. We found an elite partner with HotelPlanner, which offers the most expansive hotel selection and superior service for athletic events. Our members can now enjoy the additional membership perk of discounted hotels and group travel support from HotelPlanner,” says Elyse Graziano, Senior Director of Sports, The St. James.

“We’re excited to partner with The St. James, a leading company in the athletic performance, health & wellness space for the entire family, to offer discounted hotels for member events, athletic tournaments, and lifestyle experiences. This partnership expands our footprint in the rapidly growing health & wellness space,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com/

About The St. James

The St. James is the leading performance, wellness, and entertainment platform in the country. With its Flagship location in Springfield, VA, and Performance Club locations in Bethesda, MD and Reston, VA, its mission is to help maximize human potential by designing, developing, and operating performance training and wellness experiences that engage, inspire, and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work, and in life. Learn more at https://www.thestjames.com/

MEDIA CONTACTS

Philip Ballard

Chief Communications Officer & Head of Investor Relations

HotelPlanner

Email: Philip.Ballard@hotelplanner.com