DC-DC Converter Market size is Anticipated to Reach $17.85 Billion by 2027 | Registering a CAGR of 11.10%

DC-DC Converter Market

Rise in adoption of electric vehicles, surge in usage of DC-DC converter in railway application, and increase in demand for power electronics component drive the DC-DC converter market growth” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the DC-DC Converter Market by Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Mounting Style, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

The global DC-DC Converter market size was valued at $8.76 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $17.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.10% from 2020 to 2027.

DC-DC converters are high-frequency power conversion circuits that use high-frequency switching and inductors, transformers, and capacitors to smooth out switching noise into regulated DC voltages. DC-to-DC converters are used to reduce High voltage DC input to low voltage DC output for some specific appliances. They are also used to isolate some highly sensitive components in a circuit from its other components to avoid any kind of damage.

The DC-DC converters are increasingly used in portable electronic devices such as cellular phones, laptops, and computers. As the demand for these portable devices is on the rise, the global DC-DC converter market is expected to witness growth. The DC-DC converter finds its application in computers, laptop, cellular phone, spacecraft power systems, buses, and lighting system, which are then used in various end uses such as consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, energy & power, and automotive.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the DC-DC converter industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, DC-DC converter market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the DC-DC converter industry include:

⦁ Ericsson

⦁ Texas Instruments

⦁ Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

⦁ General Electric (GE)

⦁ Delta Electronics Inc.

⦁ Vicor Corporation

⦁ TDK-Lambda Corporation

⦁ Traco Electronic AG

⦁ RECOM Power GmbH

DC-DC converters that generate a precise and constant current are proving to be a crucial factor in the development of mission-critical electronic components. The DC-to-DC converter is a type of electric power converter that converts a source of direct current (DC) from one voltage level to another. They are increasingly used in portable electronic devices such as cellular phones and laptop computers. Previously and before the development of power semiconductors, the primary way to convert the voltage of a DC supply to a higher voltage was via AC.

DC-DC converters are widely used to efficiently produce a regulated voltage from a source that may or may not be well controlled to a load that may or may not be constant. The factors such as growth in adoption of electric vehicles, development in telecommunication industry, penetration of automated systems drives the market for DC-DC converter. However, strict regulation and safety standards restricts entry of new players and rapid development of products, which in turn leads to market restraint.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global DC-DC Converter market size along with the current global DC-DC Converter market trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The overall DC-DC Converter market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and DC-DC Converter market opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁ The current DC-DC Converter market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the DC-DC Converter industry.

