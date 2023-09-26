Mobile Digital Banking Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Google, Citigroup, Visa
The latest study released on the Global Mobile Digital Banking Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Mobile Digital Banking market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include:
Alibaba Group (Ant Group) (China), Tencent Holdings Limited (China), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (USA), Square, Inc. (USA), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Apple Inc. (USA), Google (Alphabet Inc.) (USA), Visa Inc. (USA), Mastercard Incorporated (USA), American Express Company (USA), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (USA), Bank of America Corporation (USA), Wells Fargo & Co. (USA), Citigroup Inc. (USA), HSBC Holdings plc (United Kingdom), Others
“According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Mobile Digital Banking market is expected to see a growth rate of 12.5% and may see market size of USD 55.1 Billion by 2029, currently pegged at USD 22.51 Billion.”
Definition:
The mobile digital banking market refers to the use of digital technologies, primarily mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, to perform a wide range of banking and financial transactions and activities. This market encompasses the development, deployment, and usage of mobile applications and platforms by banks, financial institutions, and fintech companies to provide convenient, secure, and efficient banking services to their customers. Banks and financial institutions develop and offer mobile apps that customers can download and install on their smartphones and tablets. These apps serve as a gateway to various banking services. Mobile digital banking includes the ability to make payments and transfers using mobile devices. This can involve peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers, bill payments, mobile wallets, and contactless payments.
Major Highlights of the Mobile Digital Banking Market report released by HTF MI
Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Breakdown by Type (Retail Global Digital Banking, Corporate Global Digital Banking, Others) by Service (Transactional Services, (Cash deposits and withdrawals, Fund transfers, Auto-debit/auto-credit services, Loans), Non-Transactional Services, (Information security, Risk management, Financial planning, Stock advisory)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Mobile Digital Banking market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
•
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Mobile Digital Banking market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Mobile Digital Banking
• -To showcase the development of the Mobile Digital Banking market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Mobile Digital Banking market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Mobile Digital Banking
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Mobile Digital Banking market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered
• How feasible is Mobile Digital Banking market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Mobile Digital Banking near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Mobile Digital Banking market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
