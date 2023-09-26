‘Rockstars’ | MCNY Announces Silver Apple Honorees for 2023; Seven Marketing Pros and One Marketing Organization to be Celebrated

Special awards in 2023 include advocacy and innovation

The 39th annual awards gala celebrating these extraordinary marketers is

slated for Thursday, November 2, 2023, at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe, Times Square

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some rockstars are born overnight – but the best exhibit staying power of both hits and artistry. Such career success and achievement in data-driven marketing, brand engagement, and giving back are all differentiators for Marketing Club of New York’s (MCNY, marketingclubny.org) Silver Apple Award honorees – New York’s marketing rockstars -- now marking its 39th year of celebration and recognition.

This year, a Silver Apple will be bestowed to one corporation and seven individuals – five of whom exemplify 25 or more years of outstanding leadership in the field, and two additional for industry advocacy and innovative disruption, respectively.

The 2023 MCNY Silver Apple Awards Gala, honoring all collectively, will be held in person at The Hard Rock Café, Times Square, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, from 6:00 to 10:00 pm EDT. Registration is available here. The all-the-hits event also serves as the organization’s leading fundraiser, with monies raised going toward scholarships for marketing students at local colleges and universities, with a silent auction component planned.

This year’s Silver Apple honorees include (LinkedIn profiles indicated):

Additionally, two individuals are “Apples of Excellence” honorees, based on their industry “advocacy” and “innovation” disruption, respectively:

Advocacy: Alison Pepper, Executive Vice President, Government Relations and Sustainability, 4As (Washington, DC)

Innovation: John Nardone, most recently President, Mediaocean (Fairfield, CT)

The solo corporate Silver Apple honor goes to Moore (Lanham, MD), and will be accepted by CEO Gretchen Littlefield. Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices.

"Silver Apple honorees are our rock stars – they are in the MCNY spotlight because of their career accomplishments to date, and the way they give back to the industry and community," said MCNY President Alicia Wiedemann, partner and head of strategy at Summer Friday. "When members of the club’s board meet to discuss the candidates, the level of excitement expressed is palpable. These leaders are the best of the best – and really serve as an inspiration to everyone in our field, particularly our newest entrants. For nearly four decades, MCNY Silver Apple honorees represent Greater New York’s top marketing practitioners, and this year is a perfect example. We’ll be ready to celebrate all our honorees as we take over Times Square and the Hard Rock Café.”

Group and individual ticket sales are underway, and space will be limited to 10 full tables, with additional half tables available for smaller parties. For pricing and availability of half or full tables, visit the MCNY Silver Apples Gala registration page or contact info.MCNY@gmail.com, (646) 741-4771. Sponsorship Packages for the event, some of which include tables, are available here.

About Marketing Club of New York

The Marketing Club of New York (marketingclubny.org) today encompasses all facets of integrated, data-driven marketing across all media categories, and was founded in 1926. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and online resources, Marketing Club of New York is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. Marketing Club of New York also provides financial support in the form of scholarships to several New York City colleges’ and universities’ marketing programs.

Media Contact: Chet Dalzell Public Relations Consultant for MCNY (917) 608-2251 chet.dalzell@yahoo.com