Embedded Systems Market is projected to reach $163.2 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.5%

Embedded Systems Market Insights 2031

Embedded Systems Market by Component, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Embedded Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Software), by Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

The embedded systems market was valued at $89.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $163.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

An embedded system is a physical computer system with integrated software that uses a semiconductor microprocessor to carry out a particular task as a stand-alone or large-scale system. The central component of embedded systems is an integrated circuit designed to advance compute activities and processes in real-time. Embedded systems can be simple to use through simply linked peripherals to complicated connected microcontrollers, from no UI to realistic graphical UI. They can be constructed at any level of deep collaboration, depending on their duties. Currently, embedded systems have been increasingly used in consumer electronics and electric vehicles. Embedded systems engineer are revolutionising the embedded system design process and altering the way data centres are managed. These chips allow critical tasks to be transferred from software to hardware in order to save power, which is critical for power-sensitive embedded systems applications.

The following variables significantly influence the growth of the global embedded systems industry which is, rise in the number of embedded systems-related research and development initiatives, as well as the demand for ADAS in EV and hybrid vehicles. Additionally, the market opportunity is anticipated to be driven by the demand for multicore CPUs in military applications. The market's expansion is, however, hampered by the rising vulnerability of embedded systems to security flaws and cyberattacks. The advent of 5G, the development of embedded devices based on 5G, and the widespread use of embedded systems in smart homes, on the other hand, are anticipated to present prospective growth opportunities for the global embedded systems market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Embedded Systems Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Embedded Systems Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Embedded Systems industry include:

· Advantech

· Analog Devices

· Cypress semiconductors

· Infineon Technologies

· Intel Corporation

· Microchip Technology

· NXP Semiconductors

· Qualcomm Incorporated

· Renesas Electronics

· STMicroelectronics

· Texas Instruments, Inc

The global embedded systems market share is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to increase in investment by government agencies in next-generation electric vehicles (EV) & military solution, especially in automotive & defense sector. Further, rise in investment by prime players in emerging economies will propel the market positively during the forecast.

Region-wise, the embedded systems market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America remains a significant participant in the embedded systems market. Major organizations and government institutions in the country are intensely putting resources into technology to grab embedded systems market opportunity during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

· This report provides a quantitative analysis of the embedded systems market size segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the embedded systems market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing embedded systems market opportunities.

· The embedded systems market outlook is offered along with information related to embedded systems market share key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

· Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

· In-depth analysis of the embedded systems market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

· Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

· Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

· The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global embedded systems market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

