SurgePays Partners with ClearLine Mobile for Customer-Facing LCD Tablets in Convenience Stores

Enables Consumers to Sign Up for the Federal ACP Program, Conduct Transactions and View Real-time Company Marketing Messages

BARTLETT, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a multiproduct company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with ClearLine Mobile, Inc. (“ClearLine Mobile”), a software development and point-of-sale (“POS”) equipment company, to launch a customer-facing LCD tablet interface for convenience store checkout registers.



The 10-inch LCD touchscreen hardware is integrated into the SurgePays software platform and will market SurgePays products 24/7 with ads controlled from a central server. Customers can easily use the device to sign up for the Federal ACP program and conduct wireless activations or payment transactions right at the register while checking out.

“One of our biggest challenges is keeping promotional materials up to date in thousands of convenience stores nationwide. We don’t have product facings on the shelves, so our in-store marketing is important for driving customer awareness. Having the ability to run and control our ads in real-time from a centralized server, on the mounted POS tablets, alleviates the need to consistently update our posters, stickers, and other advertising materials. We expect the POS tablets to be a catalyst for higher revenue per store and allow us to expand our presence in stores nationwide, without the need for salespeople to consistently visit and manage stores in a territory,” said Jeremy Gies, President of SurgePays Fintech.

SurgePays plans to launch the tablet by providing live demos at the upcoming National Association of Convenience Stores Show in Atlanta, Georgia, from October 4 to 6 in booth #B3977.

“This is a huge technological advance and a step forward in our business model. SurgePays will now occupy a physical footprint, front and center, right at checkout – the most valuable space in the store. We believe this is an essential step in pushing towards and ultimately beyond $1 billion in sales per year. The ability for the consumer to enter information for ACP signups, prepaid wireless activations, monthly prepaid top-ups, and the ability to scale development into loyalty rewards, discounts, and other QR code-driven payments is the next phase for SurgePays’ expansion,” said Brian Cox, CEO, SurgePays.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

About ClearLine Mobile

ClearLine Mobile was one of the early mobile marketing providers and is a 10-year veteran of enterprise texting, mobile marketing campaigns and omni-channel digital engagement options, including its digital Marketing Center (the “ClearLine Marketing Center”). The ClearLine Mobile application makes it easy for sales and marketing teams to create digital connections with their customers through peer-to-peer personalized messages at the time of the purchase and sync data, content, coupons, and review requests without writing code or creating messages and landing pages. ClearLine Mobile also provides tools for creating digital coupons, loyalty programs, landing pages, marketing automation, and reputation and social media management, with a unified reporting dashboard and integrations with services such as Google, Facebook and QuickBooks.

The ClearLine Marketing Center helps remove extra steps, time delays and increases efficiency by offering a comprehensive, managed, real-time, one-to-one (1:1) marketing solution. The software works on any internet-connected device. It’s fast, easy-to-use, and built to deliver measurable results to brands and dealers. Please visit clearlineapps.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, our current expectation that the POS tablets will be a catalyst for higher revenue per store; our predictions that the POS tablets will allow us to expand our presence in stores nationwide; statements about our future financial performance, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; and our anticipated growth and expansion. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

