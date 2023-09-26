3D Systems Receives $10.8 Million Contract Award from U.S. Air Force for Advanced Metal Printing System

Two-year contract award for Large-format Metal 3D Printer Advanced Technology Demonstrator



Supports development of large-scale industrial AM print capabilities for Hypersonic Applications

Two-year contract will demonstrate key technologies needed for 3D printing large, high-temperature metal structures associated with hypersonic operating environments

ROCK HILL, S.C., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), a leading U.S.-based additive manufacturing solutions partner, announced it has been awarded a $10.8 million U.S. Air Force contract for a Large-format Metal 3D Printer Advanced Technology Demonstrator. The contract supports the development of large-scale hypersonic-relevant additive manufacturing print capabilities. Work will be performed in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and in San Diego, California with an expected completion date of September 29, 2025.



This contract builds upon 3D Systems’ history of working in support of the U.S. Department of Defense/Government since 2019 for the advancement of additive manufacturing.

“We’re pleased to have been awarded this contract and are confident that it will extend the state of the art in metal additive manufacturing within the United States,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. “We look forward to working with the United States Air Force to meet the objectives of this project.”

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .