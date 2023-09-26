Ultimus Continues its Focus on Client-Facing Technology with Expansion of uCONNECT®

Firm advances award-winning technology platform, allowing private fund clients direct access to their data

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions® (Ultimus LeverPoint), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of the firm’s web-based utility, uCONNECT® to its private fund administration clientele. The uCONNECT application, which is part of the firm’s uSUITE® technology platform, provides private fund clients with direct access to their fund data allowing for rapid and efficient reports, delivering a user-friendly and detailed experience.



Responding to client requests, Ultimus expanded the uCONNECT platform to accommodate its private fund administration business, providing clients with the luxury of accessible, accurate, and dynamic reporting capabilities with the benefit of significant time savings. This elevated technology is not new to the firm. In 2021 Global Custodian awarded Ultimus and uCONNECT the “Innovation in Data Analytics Award,” which recognizes service providers with the best technological and product development each year.

Ultimus services a wide variety of clients, strategies and structures, and delivers value through its ability to provide specialized services based on individual client objectives. Recently, the Ultimus technology team worked to expand the existing application to provide access to the firm’s private fund administration clients, putting fund information at clients’ fingertips. uCONNECT eliminates the need to coordinate reports through the operations team, affording clients the opportunity to set up customizable reports and obtain real-time access to crucial data.

Clients can access data for their private funds, including Statements of Investments (SOIs), general ledger details, investor demographic data, capital transaction details, and performance measurements.

Ultimus’ Chief Technology Officer, Jason Stevens , emphasizes how important it is for the firm to recognize clients' ever-changing needs and continue developing technology that can serve them. “Our team’s dedication is focused on continuing the expansion of client-facing technology. It is our priority to understand the importance of data for our clients and determine how best we can provide that to them. If the data exists within the Ultimus platform, we can facilitate avenues of access. Given that, we look forward to continuing to collaborate with our clients to provide innovative and effective technology to meet their goals.”

Jim Cass , President of Ultimus LeverPoint, discusses the company's commitment to leverage cutting-edge technology as an important investment, helping clients to differentiate themselves in the market and reach their goals. "By embracing and investing in new technology while continuing to enhance our core platforms, we are providing tangible solutions to aid in our clients' prosperity and growth. We understand the significance of meeting the increasing demands for data and delivering access to data that is efficient, timely and valuable."

Cass emphasizes that a fundamental aspect of the firm’s mission is to ensure that Ultimus’ clients shine brightly in the eyes of their own clients. To achieve this, Ultimus emphasizes actively listening to its client’s objectives, attentively assessing their unique and specific needs, and then proactively offering tailored solutions while leveraging best-in-class technology.

With dedication to service excellence, Ultimus is well-equipped to navigate challenging markets and increased investor expectations alongside its clients and ensure it is at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. Providing accounting and fund administration solutions to nearly 220 firms and more than $230B in AUA, Ultimus LeverPoint represents a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 400 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 975 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

Contact: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com



