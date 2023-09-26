Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market

Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nucleic acid therapeutics market was estimated at $4.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $12.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation.

The monogenetic disorders segment is expected to dominate by 2031.

North America advances due to availability of treatments, new developing therapies of nucleic acids, and increased monogenetic disease count in the U.S. and Mexico.

Market Segmentation:

Therapeutic Type:

Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs): Targeting specific RNA molecules to regulate gene expression.

Small Interfering RNA (siRNA): Suppressing the expression of disease-related genes.

Messenger RNA (mRNA): Utilized for vaccine development and protein replacement therapies.

CRISPR/Cas9 and Gene Editing: Precision gene editing technologies for genetic disorders.

RNAi-Based Therapeutics: Focused on harnessing RNA interference mechanisms.

Gene Therapy: Replacing or repairing defective genes to treat genetic diseases.

Indication:

Segmenting by the specific diseases or conditions targeted, such as cancer, genetic disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Delivery Method:

Differentiating between delivery mechanisms, including lipid nanoparticles, viral vectors, exosomes, and other nanocarriers.

End Users:

Hospitals and Clinics: Therapeutics administered in clinical settings.

Research Institutions and Laboratories: Focused on pre-clinical research and development.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Engaged in drug discovery, development, and commercialization.

Patients: Direct-to-consumer therapeutics or participation in clinical trials.

Patient Age Group:

Segmentation based on the age groups of patients, as certain diseases may predominantly affect pediatric or adult populations.

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Impact of Covid-19 on Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic slowed down the global market growth for treatments of nucleic acid therapeutics, which in turn had a negative impact on the market revenue in 2021 and beyond.

However, the market has already started recovering at a quick pace and is expected to get back on track very soon.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

The market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, NOVARTIS AG., Sarpeta Therapeutics, Qaigen NV, Silence Therapeutics, Arbutus Biopharma, Merck KGaA, Protagonist Therapeutics, Copernicus, Benitec Biopharma, Genzyme Sanofi

