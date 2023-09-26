Automotive Sunroof Market : Expected to Reach $13.6 Billion | Business Strategies, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Automotive Sunroof Market by Material Type, by Vehicle Type, : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Sunroof Market by Material Type (Glass, Fabric), by Vehicle Type (Gasoline Powered Vehicle, Electric Powered Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global automotive sunroof industry was pegged at $5.75 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Surge in demand for safety, convenience, and comfort features and advancements in glass technology have boosted the growth of the global automotive sunroof market. However, low penetration of power sunroof in low segment vehicles and high integration & maintenance costs hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in penetration of solar sunroofs in electric vehicles and increase in sales of vehicles would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in closures of businesses, disruption of the supply chain, and factory outputs.

The restrictions on cross-border import & export hampered the manufacturing of automotives and their sales.

The nation-wide lockdown and isolation of people living in high-risk areas reduced the demand for automotive sunroofs.

The fabric segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By material type, the fabric segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. This is due to improvements in various materials and rise in sale of automotive vehicles coupled with developments in material technology. However, the glass segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global automotive sunroof market, due to surge in demand for safety, comfort, and aesthetic features.

The chemical vapor deposition segment dominated the market

By vehicle type, the gasoline powered vehicle segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the global automotive sunroof market. This is owing to surge in presence of fuel-based vehicles. However, the electric powered vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, as rise in demand for electric vehicles and need for advanced featured vehicles.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, due to rapid development toward automotive sunroofs and surge in sales of such vehicles in the region. However, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global automotive sunroof market industry.

Major market players

Magna International Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Inalfa Roof Systems Group

Inteva Products

Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

Cie Automotive

Johnan America Inc

Yachiyo Industry Co.Ltd

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

