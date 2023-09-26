5 New Mac & Cheese Bowls at Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe 

The growing Midwest chain is ready for Fall with the ultimate comfort food, made with real ingredients and packed with flavor.

St. Louis, MO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe has added white cheddar Mac & Cheese to its menu and crafted five unique mac & cheese bowls available at all locations. The new menu items compliment the franchise’s famous artisan-made toasted sandwiches, pizzas with tavern-style crust, and salads topped with dressings made in-house daily.

Our base Mac & Cheese uses real butter, cream, and white cheddar cheese and none of the toxic hydrogenated oils (where trans-fats come from), inflammatory soybean oil, and harmful preservatives other major chains use. The mac & cheese bowls’ toppings feature No Antibiotics Ever chicken or pulled pork and continue Pickleman’s efforts to provide families with healthier, more responsible ingredients. The new additions include Mac & Cheese with BBQ Pulled Pork, Spicy Pork, Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Chipotle Chicken.

“Mac & Cheese is a classic American comfort food,” said Doug Stritzel, Founder and CEO of Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe. “Our spin on this dish is a clean label product that gives another option to showcase some of our popular and unique flavor profiles. The warm, hearty entree packs a clean protein punch in an ideal portion size.”

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe’s five new Mac & Cheese bowls include these toppings:

*BBQ Pulled Pork with NAE Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce

*Spicy Pork with Nae Pulled Pork, chipotle ranch, giardiniera peppers

*Buffalo Chicken with NAE Chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, crumbled blue cheese

*Chicken Bacon Ranch with NAE Chicken, crumbled bacon, ranch

*Chipotle Chicken with NAE Chicken, chipotle ranch, giardiniera peppers

“In testing, customers love the new menu items, and I believe the franchisees will find that execution and assembly is an efficient streamlined process that adds to their topline sales potential,” added Stritzel.

Recently, Pickleman’s has made news by incorporating No Antibiotics Ever Chicken and Pulled Pork in its menu; for adding simple, no-chemical beverages from Oregon Fruit and Rishi Tea & Botanicals; and for mandating the use of real butter only for its best selling chocolate chip cookies. The moves are good for business too – with the franchise achieving a 14.5% increase in average unit sales year-over-year for 2022.

For more information contact owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

About Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe

The award-winning sandwich franchise Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe was founded by restaurant industry veteran Doug Stritzel and has locations across the Midwest. Pickleman's has carved out an untouchable market position in the industry. With an artisan approach we source clean and delicious ingredients in our products. Our unique recipes are proprietary and made fresh daily. We do it with a "Whole Lotta Love" for real food, our customers and our franchise partners. Learn more at Picklemans.com



Attachment

owen@thoughtgangmedia.com