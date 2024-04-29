Local elections 2024: Mayor of the North East

Who are the candidates for North East mayor?

The election is due to be held on 2 May 2024.

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll is standing as an independent, after he was excluded from the Labour Party’s shortlist for the new mayoralty, despite having served as a Labour mayor since 2019. 46 BBC News, ‘Jamie Driscoll: Mayor to run against Labour for North East role’, BBC News, 18 July 2023, retrieved 5 March 2024, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-66237465. Labour’s candidate will be Kim McGuinness, the current police and crime commissioner for Northumbria (covering Northumberland and Tyne and Wear). 47 BBC News, ‘Kim McGuinness: Labour selects PCC as North East mayor candidate’, BBC News, 17 July 2023, retrieved 5 March 2024,www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-66222422.

The Conservative candidate will be Guy Renner-Thompson, a Northumberland county councillor. 48 BBC News, ‘Guy Renner-Thompson chosen as Conservative North East mayor candidate’, BBC News, 27 November 2023, retrieved 5 March 2024, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-67540915. The Green Party have selected Andrew Gray as their candidate, 49 Daniel Holland, ‘Green Party names Andrew Gray as North East mayoral candidate’, BBC News, 11 December 2023, retrieved 5 March 2024, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-67679230. the Liberal Democrats’ candidate is Aidan King, 50 BBC News, ‘North East mayor: Liberal Democrat Dr Aidan King to run’, BBC News, 16 January 2024, retrieved 5 March 2024, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-67990925. and the Reform Party candidate is Paul Donaghy. 51 BBC News, ‘Reform UK names Paul Donaghy as North East mayoral candidate’, BBC News, 15 January 2023, retrieved 5 March 2024, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-67979737.

What powers will the mayor and the combined authority hold?

As in other mayoral combined authorities, NEMCA will hold devolved powers over transport, skills, planning and regeneration, and economic development.

Transport devolution is a central aspect of the expanded deal. While North of Tyne did not hold transport powers, NEMCA will hold a range of transport powers including responsibility for the Tyne and Wear Metro light rail network, control of a long-term transport budget, and the ability to introduce bus franchising.

North of Tyne’s existing responsibility for adult skills provision will be transferred to NEMCA, which will control the adult education budget across the region. This provides funding for adult learners to achieve level two or three qualifications (equivalent to GCSE and A-Level).

The combined authority will also have the power to establish mayoral development corporations to aid in local regeneration, as well co-commissioning the delivery of affordable housing provision in the region alongside Homes England.

Combined authority mayors do not have strong personal executive powers. Most decisions will require a majority vote of board members, and some decisions – such as the authority budget – will require unanimity.