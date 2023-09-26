In December 2022, ministers and local leaders signed a new devolution deal for the North East, covering Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and County Durham. A new mayoral combined authority will be created in May 2024.

What is the history of devolution to the North East?

Previous attempts to devolve powers to the North East have failed due to political opposition.

Labour proposed devolving some powers to a wider North East regional assembly in 2004, also covering areas now within Tees Valley. These plans were abandoned after an referendum in which 78% vote against the proposals.

Negotiations between local leaders and government then took place on a devolution deal in 2015, 1 HM Treasury, North East devolution deal 2015, 23 October 2015, www.gov.uk/government/publications/north-east-devolution-deal

which would have formed a mayoral combined authority for the region similar to those created in Greater Manchester and the West Midlands at the same time. Local disagreements – including over the mayoral model – led to the deal collapsing. 2 Halliday J, ‘Sajid Javid: devolution deal 'off the table' for north-east of England’, The Guardian, 8 September 2016, www.theguardian.com/politics/2016/sep/08/north-east-england-devolution-deal-off-the-table-sajid-javid

Three local authorities: Newcastle, North Tyneside, and Northumberland concluded a more limited devolution deal in 2018. 3 Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government, North of Tyne Combined Authority devolution deal, 8 November 2018, www.gov.uk/government/publications/north-of-tyne-combined-authority-devolution-deal This established the North of Tyne Combined Authority headed by a mayor who was first elected in May 2019. A non-mayoral combined authority covering the rest of the region also operates, but does not hold significant responsibilities.

In February 2022, the government’s levelling up white paper committed to expanding the North of Tyne Combined Authority deal to include neighbouring Gateshead, South Tyneside and Sunderland, with Durham originally in line for its own separate deal. 4 Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities, Levelling up the United Kingdom, 2 February 2022, www.gov.uk/government/publications/levelling-up-the-united-kingdom Durham later joined negotiations for a single regional deal.

The new deal was concluded in December 2022, and is due to come into effect in May 2024 following the election of a new mayor. 5 Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities, North East devolution deal, 28 December 2022, www.gov.uk/government/publications/north-east-devolution-deal--2



What is the North East Mayoral Combined Authority?

The North East Mayoral Combined Authority (NEMCA) will be a legal body established by parliament that brings together seven local authorities: Northumberland, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland, and Durham.

Each authority will be a ‘constituent member’ of the combined authority board, chaired by the North East mayor. A designated representative from each council (typically the council leader) will be able to vote on all decisions. Representatives from the area’s business board and voluntary sector will also be non-voting members of the board. 6 North East Combined Authority, Scheme setting out proposals for the creation of a new mayoral combined authority for the North East area, no date, retrieved 4 August 2023, https://northeastca.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/NEMCA-Scheme-Proposals.pdf

The five urban constituent authorities are controlled by Labour. Northumberland and County Durham are under no overall control; Northumberland has a minority Conservative administration, while a coalition of Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, independents and minor parties runs Durham County Council.

Each council has provisionally approved the creation of the NEMCA, but the government must pass secondary legislation through parliament to establish it. It is expected that this will happen in late 2023.

The existing North of Tyne Combined Authority and the non-mayoral North East Combined Authority will be abolished once the mayoral election takes place.