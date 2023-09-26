Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone, Inc. Forms ZenaDrone GmbH for Demos With Partner NATO Countries, German Defense, Law Enforcement and Rail Line

Epazz Holdings Launches ZenaDrone GmbH for Demo in Germany and Partner NATO Countries

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, artificial intelligence software, cryptocurrency apps, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that its holdings ZenaDrone, Inc. formed ZenaDrone GmbH, a German corporation for drone demonstrations in Germany and other NATO Countries.

The formation of ZenaDrone GmbH was critical in converting leads from AERO trade show in Germany into demonstrations. German government requires a German entity to be registered with the German Aviation Authority. This move allows ZenaDrone, Inc. to tap into the thriving European market and establish a strong presence in Germany.

"We are thrilled to introduce ZenaDrone GmbH and showcase our innovative drone technology in Germany," said Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz and ZenaDrone. "With this strategic move, we have the opportunity to not only expand our footprint in Europe but also demonstrate our capabilities to a wider audience."

The ZenaDrone 1000 was showcased at the AERO General Aviation Convention in Friedrichshafen, Germany, on April 19-22nd. This showcase has led to multiple demonstrations scheduled with NATO partner countries, multiple law enforcement departments, and a large rail line in Germany.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is a versatile multi-rotor drone designed for industrial and commercial applications. Complete with a high-resolution camera and a powerful processor, this state-of-the-art drone is ideal for aerial photography, surveying, mapping, and other specialized tasks.

Safety is a top priority for Epazz. The ZenaDrone 1000 is equipped with advanced safety features, including an emergency landing system, obstacle avoidance, and a reliable return-to-home function. Additionally, a range of sensors such as barometers, gyroscopes, and accelerometers ensure the drone operates smoothly and securely at all times. As a company committed to excellence, Epazz is dedicated to providing customers with the best drone technology and solutions. The introduction of ZenaDrone GmbH further strengthens the company's ability to showcase its cutting-edge technology and expand its reach in the European market.

About ZenaDrone ( https://www.zenadrone.com/ )

ZenaDrone is dedicated to improving intelligent UAV technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ ( room-scheduling software ) and Provitrac™ ( an applicant-tracking system ).

Safe Harbor

The Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 reads as follows:

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of diction such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate," “believe” and “continue” (or the negatives thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

312-955-8161

https://www.epazz.com/

Attachment