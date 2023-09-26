FOREWARN Partners with Florida Realtors®

The largest state Realtor® Association in the United States contracts to make FOREWARN services available for its 238,000 real estate professional members to promote proactive agent safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that Florida Realtors® has contracted to make FOREWARN® services available for the 238,000 members they serve throughout the State of Florida to promote proactive real estate agent safety.



Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identities and validating information provided by potential clients – using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

FOREWARN services purchased by Florida Realtors® will be made available to its 238,000 members across Florida at no additional cost to individual members beginning in January of 2024.

“As the largest association in the country, we strive to provide our members with the best solutions and the most value. We are thrilled to empower all of Florida’s Realtors® with FOREWARN to address such a critical industry need in the safety of our members,” said Margy Grant, CEO of Florida Realtors®.

“Helping people with their real estate needs is so rewarding, but the reality of this business is that agents are regularly faced with unknown risks,” said Florida Realtors® President G. Mike McGraw. “FOREWARN helps agents to quickly verify the identity of their prospects and mitigate many of the risks related to both safety and fraud. We are pleased to equip our members with this powerful solution at no additional cost to them.”

“We created FOREWARN with the goal of delivering a proactive safety solution to the real estate industry to address inherent risks,” said James Reilly, President of FOREWARN and red violet. “Through our discussions with Florida Realtors®, it is clear that their commitment to the safety of their membership is paramount. We are very pleased to partner with Florida Realtors® in the offering of FOREWARN as a member benefit, ensuring that every member agent in the State of Florida possesses this essential solution to mitigate risk.”

In January 2024, existing Florida Realtors®’ members will receive specific instructions on how to activate their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies, agents, and appraisers can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

About Florida Realtors®

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

