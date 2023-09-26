Energy Industry Veteran Fong Wan Joins Hydrostor as Strategic Advisor to the Executive Team

Fong's advocacy for clean technologies, renewables, and energy storage, enabled him to oversee the launch of over 300 projects and 10,000+ MWs of capacity

TORONTO, CANADA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrostor, a global developer and operator of long-duration energy storage (LDES) solutions, announced today the appointment of Fong Wan as Strategic Advisor to its Executive Team. In this capacity, he will provide guidance and counsel to the Company’s leadership and project teams.

As a seasoned policy and business leader with 30 years at PG&E, Fong played a pivotal role in driving California’s transition towards a decarbonized future and successfully curated a diversified, clean, affordable, and reliable energy portfolio to serve 5 million electric and 4 million natural gas customers. His staunch advocacy for clean technologies, renewables, and energy storage, enabled him to oversee the launch of over 300 projects and 10,000+ MWs of capacity, resulting in more than 90% greenhouse gas-free energy.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Fong to the Hydrostor team during this pivotal phase of our growth,” said Hydrostor Board Director Judith (Judi) Johansen. “His exceptional background in renewable energy strategy and policy demonstrates a deep understanding and enthusiasm that harmonizes seamlessly with Hydrostor’s strategic direction.”

Hydrostor CEO Curtis VanWalleghem added, “Fong’s wealth of experience and expertise in climate and clean energy policy will prove indispensable as Hydrostor drives the energy transition through the implementation of our advanced compressed air energy storage (A-CAES) solution.”

Hydrostor has a successful utility scale facility commercially contracted to Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) located in Goderich, Ontario, and two advanced projects in development in Kern County, California and New South Wales, Australia. Hydrostor has an extensive early-stage pipeline of projects in North America, Australia and Europe.

The announcement comes as Hydrostor recently also bolstered its executive team, with the appointment of Scott Bolton, Chris Phebus, Tom Duckett, and Sarah Skinner to lead the company’s regulatory, technology, development, and HR teams, respectively. These industry leaders enhance Hydrostor’s world class executive team focused on developing essential large-scale energy storage projects.

Hydrostor is a leading developer and operator of long-duration energy storage systems. Hydrostor leverages a proven technology solution for delivering long-duration energy storage (eight hours or more) to power grids around the world. Hydrostor’s technology uses compressed air and water to store energy. This patented technology allows grid operators to draw on clean energy, even when there is no sun to fuel solar panels and no wind to generate energy from turbines.

Founded in 2010 and with headquarters in Toronto, Canada and offices in Melbourne, Australia and Sacramento, USA, Hydrostor is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and other forward-thinking institutional investors, providing financial security to commit to top-tier energy projects.

