Outbrain and DoubleVerify Partner to Enhance Onyx Campaigns for Brand Advertisers

Outbrain to integrate DoubleVerify’s brand safety floor, fraud avoidance and viewability measurement into every Onyx by Outbrain™ campaign

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain (NASDAQ: OB), a leading technology platform for the open web, and DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced a strategic partnership to bring DV Marketplace Suite’s comprehensive pre-bid brand suitability, fraud avoidance, and viewability tools to Outbrain’s recently-launched branding platform, Onyx .



Backed by 15+ years of AI-driven prediction technology, Onyx is designed to drive stronger brand impact from in-article video and high-impact display ads by optimizing for user attention. DV’s product suite combined with Outbrain’s predictive technology is designed to deliver a unique value proposition for enterprise brands looking to drive attention and impact in brand-suitable environments across the open web. Onyx customers can now control and curate high-attention inventory based on DV’s brand safety and suitability data across Outbrain’s premium publisher partners, and Onyx campaigns will be backed by DV’s fraud monitoring and viewability measurement.

“We are excited to partner with Outbrain and leverage our decades of expertise in brand suitability, fraud avoidance, and viewability on their promising Onyx platform,” said Allen Baum, SVP of Platform Sales at DoubleVerify. “Together we will elevate the standards of premium advertising and provide advertisers and publishers with a trusted environment for their campaigns.”

DV Marketplace Suite is designed to empower the Onyx platform to:

Pre-qualify supply, preventing fraudulent impressions from transacting, and offering granular transparency into different types of fraud including app & site fraud, malware, and bot fraud.

Automatically flag and remove unsafe inventory pre-bid by leveraging brand safety standards established by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM).

Optimize away from poor-performing supply sources without impacting scale.

Reduce post-bid blocking on fraudulent inventory, eliminating the need for customer makegoods or rebates.

“This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to delivering an exceptional advertising experience where advertisers can feel confident their Onyx campaigns only run in brand-suitable environments with verified and certified results by a globally-recognized third-party,” said Ayal Steiner, EVP of Brand Solutions, Outbrain. “Our goal is to simplify the advertiser experience and deliver a seamless, turnkey solution, and this partnership is an important milestone in this direction."

To learn more about Onyx, visit https://www.outbrain.com/onyx/ .

To learn more about DV Marketplace Suite and DV’s efforts to help platforms maximize efficiency and media quality, benefiting both buy-side and sell-side, visit https://doubleverify.com/marketplaces/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements generally relating to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plan,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” "foresee,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions or are not statements of historical fact. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: overall advertising demand and traffic generated by our media partners; factors that affect advertising demand and spending, such as the continuation or worsening of unfavorable economic or business conditions or downturns, instability or volatility in financial markets, and other events or factors outside of our control, such as U.S. and global recession concerns, geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, supply chain issues, inflationary pressures, labor market volatility, bank closures or disruptions, and the pace of recovery or any resurgences of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of unfavorable economic conditions and other factors that have and may further impact advertisers’ ability to pay; our ability to continue to innovate, and adoption by our advertisers and media partners of our expanding solutions; the success of our sales and marketing investments, which may require significant investments and may involve long sales cycles; the performance of our third party service providers and partners; our ability to grow our business and manage growth effectively; our ability to compete effectively against current and future competitors; the loss of one or more of our large media partners, and our ability to expand our advertiser and media partner relationships; our ability to maintain our revenues or profitability despite quarterly fluctuations in our results, whether due to seasonality, large cyclical events, or other causes; the risk that our research and development efforts may not meet the demands of a rapidly evolving technology market; any failure of our recommendation engine to accurately predict user engagement, any deterioration in the quality of our recommendations or failure to present interesting content to users or other factors which may cause us to experience a decline in user engagement or loss of media partners; limits on our ability to collect, use and disclose data to deliver advertisements; our ability to extend our reach into evolving digital media platforms; our ability to maintain and scale our technology platform; our ability to meet demands on our infrastructure and resources due to future growth or otherwise; outages or disruptions that impact us or our service providers, resulting from cyber incidents, or failures or loss of our infrastructure, which could adversely affect our business; significant fluctuations in currency exchange rates; political and regulatory risks in the various markets in which we operate; the challenges of compliance with differing and changing regulatory requirements; the timing and execution of, and the expected benefits from, our cost-saving measures, including our workforce reduction; any changes in management’s plans, assumptions, estimates and projections with respect to our cost-savings measures; the impact of the cost-saving measures, including the workforce reduction, on our business or strategy; and the risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as an indication of future performance. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation and do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading technology platform that drives business results by engaging people across the open internet. Outbrain predicts moments of engagement to drive measurable outcomes for advertisers and publishers using AI and machine learning across more than 7,000 online properties globally. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in Israel and across the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. To learn more, visit www.outbrain.com

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Media Contact

press@outbrain.com



