Uptycs Announces Mike Campfield as Chief Revenue Officer

Proven security sales leader joins to scale organization, drive growth and revenue strategy

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptycs , provider of the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, announced today the appointment of Mike Campfield as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to drive growth and help customers cost-effectively reduce cybersecurity risk. In this role, Campfield will be responsible for driving the company’s revenue strategy, channel strategy, and developing a world-class sales team.

Campfield is a seasoned sales leader bringing more than 20 years of sales experience in the technology industry. Most recently, Campfield served as CRO of SafeGuard Cyber where he built the customer success organization and reinvented the company as a security and compliance vendor. Prior to SafeGuard Cyber, Campfield was Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager (GM) of Sales, Americas at ExtraHop for more than four years and helped establish the company as a leader in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market, increasing ARR by over 700% — resulting in the sale of the business to Bain Capital and Crosspoint Ventures. Prior to ExtraHop, Campfield held senior leadership positions at FireEye, Syncplicity, EMC, and Documentum.

“Mike has the experience needed to scale up our sales organization as we look to dominate the CNAPP and XDR markets,” said Ganesh Pai, CEO and co-founder of Uptycs. “Mike brings a forward-thinking mindset with a proven track record of accelerating revenue with a customer-first perspective. He will play a critical role in our next stage of growth and will be a driving force to ensure Uptycs remains at the forefront for all technology decision makers.”

According to Gartner 1, by 2026, 80% of enterprises will have consolidated security tooling for the life cycle protection of cloud-native applications to three or fewer vendors, down from an average of 10 in 2022. Campfield sees this as a major opportunity for cybersecurity vendors, like Uptycs, built from the ground up to protect cloud, containers, servers, and workspaces, so defenders can instantly access the correlated insights they care about most and take decisive

action.

“From my first conversation with Ganesh and team, I could tell this technology was different. Uptycs was built to solve the problems that many organizations face today due to data sprawl across too many point solutions,” Campfield said. “The cloud security market is crowded, but we have an incredible solution that secures from code to cloud to endpoint. I’m excited to join the team at such a pivotal inflection point and look forward to partnering with our customers and the Uptycs team as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

About Uptycs

Uptycs, the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, reduces risk by prioritizing your responses to threats, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, sensitive data exposure, and compliance mandates across clouds, containers, servers, and workspaces—all from a single UI and data model. Only Uptycs gives you the ability to tie together threat activity as it traverses on-prem and cloud boundaries. The result is a cloud security early warning system that identifies and stops threat actors before they can access critical data and services in the cloud. Take control of your security data, get the correlated insights you care about most, faster, and take decisive action.

Shift up your cybersecurity with Uptycs. Learn how at: https://www.uptycs.com

1 Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, March 2023

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92a33293-5cd1-4a3d-9b74-6ca27c8c8a81