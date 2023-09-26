Apollo Marks One-Year Anniversary of Apollo Academy

Investment in Educational Knowledge Center Illustrates the Firm’s Commitment to Creating a Purpose-Built Global Wealth Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) marked the one-year anniversary of the launch of Apollo Academy, a knowledge center designed specifically for the financial-professional community. Launched in September 2022, Apollo Academy delivers a product-agnostic education ecosystem for advisors and intermediaries to learn about the role alternatives can play in individuals’ portfolios and is an integral resource supporting the growth of Apollo’s Global Wealth business.



The Academy offers a full suite of learning modules on investing in alternatives, complete with continuing-education (CE) accreditation through live and on-demand events. It also features current investment intelligence from key experts at the firm, delivering markets and industry insights through white papers, articles, podcasts, the Daily Spark blog and more. Driven by the democratization of private market investments, the Academy exemplifies Apollo’s efforts to create a purpose-built global wealth platform with resources to help investors and retirees learn about the potential benefits of alternatives in individuals’ portfolios.

Stephanie Drescher, Partner and Chief Client and Product Development Officer at Apollo, said, “We view education and knowledge-sharing as cornerstones of our Global Wealth franchise. Through our investment in Apollo Academy, we are helping to drive broader awareness of the potential benefits that private market investments can offer individual investors and retirees. As public markets remain subject to high volatility, elevated inflation sensitivity and a shrinking investable universe, we believe that alternatives can provide a source of alpha to bolster individuals’ portfolios and help meet retirement income needs.”

Apollo’s Global Wealth business raised $6 billion of capital in 2022 and continues to see outsized demand from investors. The firm also continues to expand its distribution capabilities, targeting wirehouses, family offices, private banks, RIAs and more. In May 2023, it announced the launch of a Luxembourg-based product platform designed to offer a holistic set of Apollo’s alternative solutions to wealth investors in EMEA, Asia and Latin America, in formats tailored to individuals’ specific needs.

With approximately 140 dedicated professionals, Apollo has continued to scale its global wealth franchise and has made several senior hires to support the growth of its operations in key geographies outside the United States, including Europe and Asia-Pacific. Access Apollo Academy at www.apolloacademy.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2023, Apollo had approximately $617 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com