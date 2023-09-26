Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Events at International Surgical Sleep Society and American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery Meetings

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today key events at the International Surgical Sleep Society (ISSS) and American Academy of Otolaryngology (AAO-HNSF) meetings in Nashville, TN, September 29 through October 4.



“We look forward to participating in ISSS and AAO-HNSF to highlight our Inspire technology platform and share clinical data demonstrating the real-world efficacy of our therapy,” said Tim Herbert, President and CEO. “Inspire is a proud partner and sponsor of ISSS, the world’s preeminent organization dedicated to the surgical evaluation and treatment of patients with sleep disorders, and AAO-HNSF, one of the world's largest organizations representing ENTs.”

At the Inspire booth, physicians can review the Inspire procedure using 3D visualization software and receive updates on technology enhancements including the Inspire SleepSync™ remote patient management platform.

In the scientific sessions, Inspire will be featured throughout the meetings in panel discussions, oral abstracts, and posters presented by leading otolaryngologists and sleep surgeons.

Selected ISSS Research Oral Presentations (September 29, 3:30-5:00 pm CT, Meadow Ballroom C)

Preliminary analysis from the PREDICTOR study (NCT05428839) to assess office-based diagnostic predictors of Drug-Induced Sleep Endoscopy (DISE) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Jordan Weiner, MD

ADHERE registry update analyzing BMI changes after implant. Chihun Han, MD

AAO Events

Inspire OTO Pavilion Presentation, Transform OSA Outcomes: Expert Guidance for Adding Inspire Therapy to Your Practice featuring Dr. Glenn Rothman and Dr. Leela Lavasani Sunday, October 1, 12:00 to 1:00 pm CT, booth 2228

Inspire Investor Booth Tour at AAO-HNSF Sunday, October 1, 3:30 to 4:30 pm CT, booth 712

Inspire Cocktail Reception Sunday, October 1, 6:00 to 8:00 pm CT, L27 at the Westin



Selected AAO Presentations of Interest

Hypoglossal nerve stimulation in Down syndrome children: secondary outcomes analyses. Miller Anderson Richmond, BS. October 1, 1:00 pm CT in MCC 207CD

ADHERE registry update: Relationship of insomnia symptoms and outcomes after hypoglossal nerve stimulation. James S Coxe, MD. October 3, 9:15 am CT in MCC 103A

About ISSS

The ISSS is the world’s preeminent organization dedicated to the surgical evaluation and treatment of patients with sleep disorders. For more information, please visit www.surgicalsleep.org.

About AAO-HNSF

The AAO-HNS (“the Academy”) is one of the world's largest organizations representing specialists who treat the ear, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck. Head and neck surgeons diagnose and treat medical disorders that are among the most common affecting patients of all ages in the United States and around the world. Those medical conditions include chronic ear disease, hearing and balance disorders, hearing loss, sinusitis, snoring and sleep apnea, allergies, swallowing disorders, nosebleeds, hoarseness, dizziness, and tumors of the head and neck as well as intricate micro-surgical procedures of the head and neck. The Academy represents approximately 13,000 ENT surgeons. For more information, please visit www.entnet.org.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

