Motomova Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference

New York, NY, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motomova Inc. (MTMV), a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of testing solutions for electric motors, announced today its participation in the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter Florida.

“We are honored to be selected, among few other companies, at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference,” said Menny Shalom, CEO. “At Motomova, we are applying our industry-leading innovations to fight climate change and its impacts through energy-efficient and ESG-enabling solution offerings and through increased eco-consciousness in our operations. We are proud to derive all our sales from electric motor testing solutions, empowering an industry that will change our roads forever.”

Mr Shalom will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and deliver the Company’s presentation as shown below.

8th Annual Dawson James Conference

When: Thursday, October 12th, 2023

Time: 11:30-11:55 AM

Where: Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter Florida

in Track One - Preserve Ballroom C

About Motomova Inc.

Motomova is the parent company of MEA Testing Systems Ltd. Founded in 1998, MEA is a leader in the development of testing solutions, instruments, and simulations for electric vehicles (EV) and automotive, aerospace, railways, micro, servo, gear and energy. MEA’s offerings combine science, engineering, and industry experience, in order to meet the needs of over a thousand customers across the world.

MEA’s patented solutions integrate unique dynamic and static capabilities with traditional dynamometer methods, creating a custom approach to meeting the needs of each customer. Its comprehensive range of services includes project consulting, specialist deployment, system integration, in-house testing, custom solutions, and contracted measurements.

About Dawson James

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology, Clean tech, and Consumer sectors. We are a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. By investing the time required to completely understand your business, we can provide an appropriate capital transaction structure and strategy including direct investment through our independent fund. Our team will assist in crafting your vision and shaping your message for the capital markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

