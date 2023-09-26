Processed Fish Market size is projected to hit $87.2 billion by 2031 | Register at a CAGR of 2.8%

Processed Fish Market

The growing importance of aquaculture across the globe is expected to positively impact the growth of the processed fish market.

Huge discounts on sea-foods and cost-effective meal packages have contributed notably towards the growth in size of processed fish industry across the globe. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Processed Fish Market by Fish Type (Capture, Aquaculture), by Product (Frozen, Cured, Prepared and Preserved), by Application (Commercial, Residential), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Online sales, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The processed fish market size was valued at $66.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $87.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The processed fish market is gaining momentum in the global markets due to the growing preference for convenience foods among the population. Rising disposable income, consumers changing lifestyle, and rapid growth in the urban population are expected to foster the global market growth during the forecast period. The hectic lifestyle of working professionals, especially those whowants to spend less time in cooking are highly preferring ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat processed fishes. The ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food helps in saving time, which is a significant driver propelling the growth of the market.

Rapid growth of fast-food chains as well as restaurant chains business has resulted in large-scale consumption of processed fish globally, thereby driving the global processed fish market trends. Apart from this, huge discounts on sea-foods and cost-effective meal packages have contributed notably towards the growth in size of processed fish industry across the globe.

As per the processed fish market forecast, by fish type, the aquaculture segment is the largest and the fastest-growing segment. This segment accounted for 53.3% of the processed fish market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Aquaculture is emerging as one of the major and sustainable food sources that can provide food to a huge number of population. The surge in penetration of major food processing companies and growing demand for convenience food and ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products among consumers in the developed and developing economies are significantly fostering the growth of the global processed fish market across the globe.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on the fish type, the aquaculture segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global processed fish market share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. In addition, this same segment will record the fastest CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to escalating demand for fresh fish meat consumption among consumers in emerging economies. Apart from this, humungous demand for cod, tuna, mackerel, and salmon among consumers and huge penetration of reputed food processing firms in emerging and developed nations will pave a way for the segmental growth over forecasting years. The report also includes other segments such as Capture segment.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Brunswick Corporation

Channel Fish Processing

Clover Leaf Seafoods

Gadre Premium Seafood

Golden Prize Canning Co., Ltd.

Goya Foods, Inc.

MOWI

Oceans Secret

Perdue Farms

Safcol

Safe Catch

True North Seafood Company

Wild Planet Foods

Young's Seafood

The report analyzes these key players in the global processed fish market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2021. North America is the leading consumer of processed fish products, such as canned, frozen, and chilled fishes. The increased consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seafood, growing demand for organic fish products, huge presence of restaurants and cafes, increased penetration of packaged food and top food processing companies, and increased demand for the convenience food products are the prominent factors that are expected to boost the growth of the North America processed fish market during the forecast period.

By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global processed fish market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global processed fish market share in 2021. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to increased penetration of fast-food chains, cafes, and hotels in the sub-continent.

