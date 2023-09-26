Over 400,000 Visitors Are Expected in Macao’s MICE Events from September to December

MACAU, September 26 - According to the data of “One-stop” Service for MICE Bidding and Support provided by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), 40 upcoming MICE events will be staged during the period from September to December. These events, covering such fields as finance, big health, science and technology, tourism, sports, are expected to attract more than 400,000 attendees.

The MICE events to be held in October including the 1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao), the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (28th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (2023MFE); as well as the 2023 Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum (2023GLSTF) in November will focus on different industry themes and actively explore business opportunities through exhibitions.

In the first six months of 2023, more than 490 MICE events were held, exceeding last year’s annual figure, which was 477, and the total number of attendees exceeded 700,000, increased by 50% year on year. It is expected that upwards of 1,000 MICE events are to be staged in Macao throughout this year.

Working together with private sector to jointly develop Macao’s MICE industry

To facilitate the burgeoning MICE development towards market-orientation, professionalism, internationalisation, digitisation, and eco-friendliness, IPIM held a work meeting with five local MICE business associations today (22 September) to exchange views on effectively leveraging Macao’s MICE software and hardware resources to expand international customer base, launching market-oriented themed MICE events, enhancing the efficacy of events through technology applications, and facilitating green and low-carbon development of the MICE industry.

The attendees included: IPIM President Vincent U, IPIM Executive Director Sam ei; General Director of the Macao Convention & Exhibition Association Poon Yiu Wing; President and Chairperson of Board of Directors of the Macau Fair & Trade Association, Lam Chong In and Chan Si Nga; Chairman and President of Executive Board of the Association of Advertising Agents of Macau, Edmund Wong and Chung Ching Yee; President and General Director of the Macau Federal Commercial Association of Convention & Exhibition Industry, Osborn Lou and Che Fok Sang; President and Vice President of the Macao Association of Convention, Exhibition & Tourism Sectors, Alan Ho and Andrew Jiang.