CE: Macao to strengthen exchanges, cooperation with Zhejiang on talent training and healthcare

MACAU, September 26 - As part of his visit to Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, met with the Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Mr Yi Lianhong, and also visited local higher education institutions, with the aim of strengthening cooperation in talent training, higher education and healthcare, in order to support the appropriate economic diversification of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

Mr Ho and the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U, led a Macao delegation in a visit to Zhejiang University on the morning of 24 September. During the visit, the group met with the Secretary of the Zhejiang University CPC Committee, Mr Ren Shaobo, the President of Zhejiang University, Mr Du Jiangfeng, and other management board members of the institution.

During the meeting, Mr Ho pointed out that the Zhejiang University was a key university at national level. He said he hoped universities in Zhejiang and Macao could, based on the results achieved so far, further deepen academic exchanges and scientific research cooperation; promote educational exchanges and mutual learning between students in programmes related to medicine, business management, information technology and other fields; and jointly support further development if the field of education in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Zhejiang University’s Mr Ren agreed that by strengthening cooperation, the institution could support Macao in key areas, including talent cultivation and the development of the MSAR’s four nascent industries under its “1+4” strategy, in particular the “Big Health” industry and high and new technology.

Later in the afternoon, Mr Ho and Ms Ao Ieong visited the Zhejiang Shuren University. They met with President Mr Li Lu, the Secretary of the Zhejiang Shuren University CPC Committee, Mr Zhang Qing, and other members of the management board of the institution. Mr Ho said the MSAR Government was actively pursuing its “1+4” strategy for Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, and the plan for development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone. The MSAR Government was focusing on the development of the “Big Health” industry with research and development relating to the manufacturing of traditional Chinese medicine as an entry point. Mr Li said that Zhejiang Shuren University had always maintained academic ties with higher education institutions in Macao. He added that cooperation could be strengthened in areas such as traditional Chinese medicine, science and technology, social work, healthcare, home economics, and youth talent exchanges.

During the visit to Hangzhou, Ms Ao Ieong led a group to tour the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, one of the most advanced medical units on the mainland, which could serve as a reference for the development of Macao’s Islands District Medical Complex - Macao Medical Centre of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, which will start operations in phases from the end of this year, as well as for the optimisation of medical service at the Conde S. Januário Hospital. Ms Ao Ieong met with members of the management board of the hospital for in-depth exchanges on topics such as development of a “Big Health” industry, the latest diagnosis and treatment technology, and strengthening exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.

As part of the visit to Hangzhou, Mr Ho and the Macao delegation also visited a exhibition on the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the "Double-Eight Strategy", at the Zhejiang Exhibition Hall. The “Double-Eight Strategy” was proposed by then Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, now President Xi Jinping, in July 2003, identifyingthe province’s strengths in eight areas and introducing eight measures to take further advantage of these strengths, in order to guide Zhejiang on a path of reform, innovation, and opening up, contributing to boost the province’s development.