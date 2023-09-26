Leading Industry Energy Research Association Chooses Draganfly Commander 3XL Platform for Inspection Standards Operations

Draganfly is recognized as an NDAA-compliant, North American-developed drone provider.

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased that a leading energy research association has chosen Draganfly's Commander 3XL Platform for inspection standards operations.

U.S.-based energy organizations require NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) compliant drones primarily for security and regulatory protocols. The NDAA compliance ensures that these drones are not equipped with components or manufactured by entities deemed to pose a national security risk.

Being recognized as an NDAA-compliant, North American-developed drone provider is a significant distinction for Draganfly. This designation underscores the company's commitment to adhering to the stringent security and regulatory standards set forth by the National Defense Authorization Act. It signifies that Draganfly's drones are sourced, manufactured, and equipped with components that meet the criteria deemed crucial for national security.

The deployment of the Draganfly 3XL drone in upcoming inspections highlights its advanced capabilities and versatility. Its integration into inspection and operational procedures signifies a strategic move towards leveraging cutting-edge technology for enhanced efficiency and precision. Given the planned inspections' scope and complexity, using multiple sensors is imperative. The 3XL's capacity to accommodate and effectively utilize various sensors positions it as an ideal choice for these operations.

Combining multiple sensors provides a wealth of data, allowing for a thorough assessment of the targeted infrastructure or environment.

The Commander 3XL’s ability to navigate through various terrains and environments, coupled with its sensor diversity, ensures that it can adapt to the specific requirements of each inspection. This adaptability is crucial, mainly when more than a one-size-fits-all approach is required.

“Using the Draganfly 3XL platform to help standardize these inspections is an honor and exemplifies the company's dedication to providing state-of-the-art drone solutions for demanding applications. It showcases our capacity and commitment to address the needs of diverse industries through technology that meets the highest compliance and performance standards. This helps reinforce Draganfly's reputation as a leading drone provider and demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation in aerial inspection and data collection,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

