Gadolinium Market projected to surpass US$ 532 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.72%

The global gadolinium market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% to reach US$532.067 million in 2028 from US$260.841 million in 2021.

The global gadolinium market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% to reach US$532.067 million in 2028 from US$260.841 million in 2021.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global gadolinium market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$532.067 million by 2028.

The prime factors propelling the gadolinium market growth are high efficiency, the rising nuclear power industry, superior metallurgical qualities, and the growing research and development related to gadolinium.

Gadolinium is a silvery-white metal when oxidation is removed, and it is only slightly malleable and ductile. Gadolinium is the eighth member of the lanthanide series and is located between europium and terbium in the periodic table. Below its Curie point of 20°C (68°F), gadolinium is ferromagnetic, with an attraction to a magnetic field higher than that of nickel, but above this temperature, it is the most paramagnetic element. Gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCAs) are used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans to help doctors see abnormal tissues in more detail.

The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in October 2022, Gadoterate meglumine infusions, USP, was sent off by radiologists to use contrast synthetic compounds to make inside structures more noticeable in imaging techniques like X-rays or CT checks.

Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-gadolinium-market

Based on application, the gadolinium market is divided into medical equipment, ceramics, and others. The Medical Equipment segment is experiencing substantial growth in the gadolinium market. Gadolinium-based contrast agents are used in a variety of medical imaging procedures, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT). The increasing demand for medical imaging is driving the demand for gadolinium-based contrast agents.

Geographically, North America accounts for a significant share of the global gadolinium market due to several key factors. North America has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which makes it easy to distribute and use gadolinium-based contrast agents. North America is home to some of the leading gadolinium manufacturers in the world, such as GE Healthcare and Bayer HealthCare. These companies offer a wide range of gadolinium-based contrast agents to meet the needs of their customers.

As a part of the report, the major players operating in the gadolinium market, that have been covered are Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, Metall Rare Earth Limited, and HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co, Ltd.

The analytics report segments the gadolinium market on the following basis:

• BY APPLICATION

o Medical Equipment
o Ceramics
o Others

• BY GEOGRAPHY

o North America

• USA
• Canada
• Mexico

o South America

• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others

o Europe

• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Others

o Middle East and Africa

• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others

o Asia Pacific

• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others

Companies Profiled:

• Rainbow Rare Earths Limited
• Metall Rare Earth Limited
• HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co., Ltd.
• *List is not exhaustive

