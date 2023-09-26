Submit Release
Lincoln Electric Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greenest Companies 2024 Ranking

The Award Recognizes Lincoln Electric’s Stewardship and Commitment to Operational Excellence

CLEVELAND, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) is pleased to announce today that is has been recognized as one of America’s Greenest Companies 2024 by Newsweek, market research firm Plant-A Insights Group, and GIST Impact, a leading impact data and analytics provider.

“We are proud to be named one of America’s Greenest Companies 2024,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln Electric’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our commitment to operational excellence and the importance we place on continuous improvement in our environmental programs is central to our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy and reinforces our purpose of operating by a higher standard to build a better world,” Mapes concluded.

America’s Greenest Companies 2024 list recognizes the top 300 U.S. companies based on their progress managing environmental sustainability across more than 25 parameters in four categories: greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation, and commitment and disclosures. The list reflects research and analysis of the top 952 U.S. organizations with market capitalization of over $5 billion, who pass the minimum sustainability standards set by the European Union, and have publicly disclosed sustainability data as of July 31, 2023.

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at
https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eba06bb1-3469-487b-af12-07b09cc4061a


Contact

Media
Elizabeth Barry
Senior Marketing Manager
Tel: 216.383.2527
Email: Elizabeth_Barry@lincolnelectric.com

Investors
Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

Lincoln Electric named as one of America's Greenest Companies in 2024 by Newsweek.

