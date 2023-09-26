Altimmune Announces Oral Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data at 59th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Louis J. Aronne, Founder and Director of the Center for Weight Management at Weill-Cornell Medical Center, and a leading authority in obesity, will present the results of its 24-week clinical trial of pemvidutide in the treatment of subjects with overweight or obesity in an oral presentation at the 59th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Hamburg, Germany. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).



Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Phase 2, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Trial of pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist, in subjects with overweight or obesity: a 24-week interim analysis (Session OP 10, Oral Presentation 60) Presenter: Louis J. Aronne, M.D., Founder and Director, Center for Weight Management at Weill-Cornell Medical Center Date/Time: Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 4:30 pm CEST

About Pemvidutide

Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and NASH. Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, leading to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat. Pemvidutide incorporates the EuPort™ domain, a proprietary technology that increases its serum half-life for weekly dosing while likely slowing the entry of pemvidutide into the bloodstream, which may improve its tolerability.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of patients with liver diseases and obesity. The Company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn

Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter

Investor & Media Contacts:

Richard Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

reisenstadt@altimmune.com