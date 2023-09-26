Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Size to Reach $22 Billion, Globally, by 2035 at 35.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- llied Market Research recently published a report, titled, 'Hydrogen Fueling Station Market by Station Type (Small, Medium, Large), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Vehicle Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Others), by Delivery Methods (On-Site, Off-Site): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035.' As per the report, the global hydrogen fueling station industry is valued at $1.1 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach $22 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 35.4% from 2025 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Strict government regulations to control ever-increasing pollution, surge in R&D activities regarding hydrogen fuel cell technology, and high suitability of hydrogen as fuel have boosted the growth of the global hydrogen fueling station market. However, dearth of fuel infrastructure and high initial cost hinder the market. On the contrary, technological development and high potential in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles along with rise in investment & encouragement in administrative policy framework would open lucrative opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ballard Power Systems

Black and Veatch Holding Company

China Petrochemical Corporation

Cummins Inc.

FirstElement Fuel, Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

H2ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD

ITM Power PLC

NEL ASA

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

PDC Machines Inc.

Shell

Linde PLC

TotalEnergies

TrueZero

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 36.7% from 2025 to 2035. This is due to increase in demand for zero emission vehicles and better and efficient hydrogen fueled commercial vehicle. Moreover, various retail MNCs and logistics fleet operators are shifting to hybrid commercial vehicles attributed to rise in demand for logistics services on account of expanding e-commerce, retail, and manufacturing industries. The supply chain and logistics companies are actively participating in replacing their fleet with greener vehicles which eventually leads to the growth of the segment in the global market. However, the passenger cars segment is expected to garner the largest share in 2025, accounting for nearly three-fourth of the global hydrogen fueling station market. This is attributed to developments carried out by different vehicle manufacturers related to alternate fuel vehicles.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By vehicle technology, the others segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in awareness regarding clean energy and demand for zero emission energy sources and strict environmental regulations. However, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue in 2025, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hydrogen fueling station market size, owing to rise in investment in R&D from many universities, government organizations.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global hydrogen fueling station market across Asia-Pacific to record largest share in 2025, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain the leading position during the forecast period. This is due to high proportion of electric vehicles & demand for hydrogen vehicles in the total vehicle production in this region. However, the market across Europe is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period, due to rise in usage in industrial activities for zero emission vehicles, hydrogen fuel cells, and hydrogen fueling stations.

The concept of a hydrogen fueling station is typically attributed to hydrogen or fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) that provide a practical alternative to zero-emission mobility compared to battery electric vehicles (BEV). The hydrogen fueling station is built with a wide range of compressors and accumulators to effectively store & fill liquefied or gaseous hydrogen. Stations dispense hydrogen as a compressed gas at pressures of 10,000 psi (H70) for light-duty vehicles and 5,000 psi (H35) for all other vehicles.

The fueling station has a storage tank based on the station’s location and capacity, in which hydrogen can be stored as a liquid, a low-pressure gas, or a high-pressure gas. Presently, governments across the globe are promoting the use of hydrogen-powered vehicles to reduce carbon emissions and save fuel. For instance, in 2019, European Union (EU) started the H2Haul project, which is expected run for five years. This EU-funded project aims to deploy 16 zero-emission fuel cell vehicles at four sites, i.e., Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, and France, by 2024. Moreover, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), Toyota, Shell, and Kenworth started the $82 million Zero-Emission and Near Zero-Emission Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) project.

