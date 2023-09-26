Foundation stone laid for Gasometer within Politecnico's new Bovisa-Goccia campus

The project falls within a broader plan for sustainable urban regeneration of the Bovisa-Goccia-Villapizzone area

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gasometer construction site on the future new Bovisa-Goccia campus of Politecnico di Milano officially started on September 22. The symbolic gesture marking the start of the construction was the planting of a tree, dedicated to Federico Bucci, Deputy Rector of the Mantua campus, who recently passed away.



“With the start of the Gasometer renovation works, a new phase begins for Bovisa. From an industrial district to a university area, Bovisa is now aspiring to a third title, that of Innovation District,” stated Donatella Sciuto, Rector of Politecnico di Milano. “This project, thanks to the involvement of institutions, represents a step forward for Milan and Lombardy towards Europe.”

The event was also attended by Renzo Piano, a Senator for life and an alumnus of Politecnico di Milano, Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of the Municipality of Milan, Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region, and Anna Maria Bernini, Minister of University and Research.

“The campus is not only an expansion of Politecnico di Milano but also one of the largest urban and infrastructural redevelopment and environmental restoration projects ever undertaken in Italy,” commented Bernini. “It's a new way of envisioning the city; it's the future becoming present.”

“The Region stands alongside a new approach to university education, one that guides students into the world of work, where they are needed,” said Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region. Meanwhile, for the Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, “this is the first step towards the realisation of one of the most significant urban projects inspired by environmental sustainability that will help shape the Milan of tomorrow.” The goal is to complete the work by 2026.

The plan includes the construction of twenty new four-story buildings, each 16 meters tall, with a total area of approximately 105,000 square meters. Tree-lined pedestrian pathways connecting the campus to the Civic Schools will be included. A wide cycle and pedestrian path will link the Bovisa and Villapizzone railway stations with improved interconnectivity.

The plan will preserve a 24-hectare forest beyond the historical thermal power plant boundary and integrate large trees among the buildings, creating a green connection. The ground floor of the buildings will be entirely transparent, offering an immersive experience in the surrounding nature. The goal is to achieve energy independence and zero CO2 emissions through the construction of classroom buildings, start-ups, a 1000-seat auditorium, and two university residences with approximately 500 beds.

