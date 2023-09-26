PHILIPPINES, September 26 - Press Release

September 26, 2023 Pia hails the 2023 Metrobank Award recipients

By Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Short co-sponsorship speech on the resolution commending and congratulating the 2023 Metrobank Award recipients Mr President, you know that when I say it's short, it's very short. But I cannot not stand up and honor the Metrobank Awardees, and of course, commend the Metrobank Foundation, our good friends from the Metrobank families, of course, Chito Sobrepeña. Thank you for everything you do. As I said, when I honored JIL earlier, we really want leaders that will shine by example. Thank you for all your work. In the days to come, we will continue to cite the accomplishments and the way you have given back to our country, not just in the halls of the Senate, but alam niyo naman, through social media. We want people to see the kind of leaders we have in different areas of our community. Thank you again to the Metrobank Foundation and congratulations to all the awardees.