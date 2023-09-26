Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,224 in the last 365 days.

Pia hails the 2023 Metrobank Award recipients

PHILIPPINES, September 26 - Press Release
September 26, 2023

Pia hails the 2023 Metrobank Award recipients
By Senator Pia S. Cayetano
Short co-sponsorship speech on the resolution commending and congratulating the 2023 Metrobank Award recipients

Mr President, you know that when I say it's short, it's very short. But I cannot not stand up and honor the Metrobank Awardees, and of course, commend the Metrobank Foundation, our good friends from the Metrobank families, of course, Chito Sobrepeña. Thank you for everything you do.

As I said, when I honored JIL earlier, we really want leaders that will shine by example. Thank you for all your work. In the days to come, we will continue to cite the accomplishments and the way you have given back to our country, not just in the halls of the Senate, but alam niyo naman, through social media. We want people to see the kind of leaders we have in different areas of our community. Thank you again to the Metrobank Foundation and congratulations to all the awardees.

You just read:

Pia hails the 2023 Metrobank Award recipients

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more