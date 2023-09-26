AppSwarm Announces Its New On-demand Ride Hailing Application

TULSA, OK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) A collective of creative and technological minds focused on mobile application development, white-label solutions, cybersecurity solutions, blockchain technology, and digital marketing solutions announces its new on-demand ride hailing application Eber.

Eber, a ride hailing app that's built to elevate your business.

Eber is the next generation of ridesharing platforms. It's a completely on-demand service that is designed to provide a seamless and efficient platform for both drivers and passengers alike.

The Eber platform was built to solve the problems of today's ride hailing apps, which have been plagued by long wait times, unreliable drivers, and confusing pricing structures. With Eber, you'll never have to worry about driving back after being dropped off at the wrong location or paying extra fees because your driver wasn't aware of your pickup spot. Our GPS-powered app means you'll never be confused about where your car is or when it will arrive!

Eber has been designed to help businesses maximize their resources by providing them with a streamlined platform for connecting with customers in their area. We're proud to say that we've created an environment where businesses can focus on what matters most—their core competencies—and let us handle the rest!

"We're excited to announce our launch," said AppSwarm CEO Christopher Bailey. "This is an opportunity for us to bring our revolutionary technology to more people and businesses, in the hopes of making them more successful in their communities while giving new business startups an edge over the competition."

Contact AppSwarm today and schedule a demo for Eber or any one of our dynamic suite of technology solutions!

https://www.app-swarm.com/eber/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on cybersecurity, white-label solutions, fleet and transportation management services, delivery application solutions, IoT, Web3, and blockchain development. The company specializes in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

918-706-5497

info@app-swarm.com