TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter 2023 Results

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will publish its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, in a press release to be issued by 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss its quarterly financial results. The press release and a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail   investor.relations@transunion.com
Telephone  312-985-2860

