Lifeist's Mikra Introduces Innovative New Mental Health Product and Provides Corporate Update

Mikra in development for an innovative product aimed at supporting mental health

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, is pleased to provide a corporate update for its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) including the development of a new and proprietary supplement aimed at supporting the mental health issue of anxiety. Mikra is pushing biosciences beyond the expected with the belief it is possible to add more valuable, enjoyable years to your life through rebuilding and protecting your cellular health.



"We are pleased to share an update on the continued progress of our U.S. biosciences subsidiary, Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc.,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “Mikra's mission is to enhance vigorous lifespan and well-being by focusing on cellular health. Toward that goal, we have developed a new supplement to help support mental wellness, a pressing global concern. We are building off the success of our flagship product, CELLF which utilizes bioactive compounds to impact various bodily systems, reflecting our commitment to evidence-backed innovation. CELLF's availability on Amazon marks a significant expansion of distribution channels, with initial sales showing promising growth. We look forward to sharing more details about our new mental health product as we work to finalize the lab formulation in the 4th quarter.”

After the successful launch of CELLF and its improved version CELLF v1.2, a cellular health nutraceutical gel formulated with bioactive compounds to positively impact your brain, heart, skin and muscular systems, Mikra is dedicated to unveiling innovative products that add healthy, active, and high-quality years to one’s life. It is currently in the formulation finalization phase of achieving a proprietary supplement aimed at supporting mental health among those who wrestle with anxiety. This initiative is in direct response to the growing worldwide emphasis on mental well-being and the “quiet epidemic” of anxiety among young adults, caused by the unprecedented pressures of life in the 21st century which have brought mental health to the forefront.1 Mikra is committed to leading the way in exploring natural supplements to help support our customers in their journey, without the adverse side effects of harsh and habit-forming pharmaceutical interventions.

Earlier this year marked the official debut of Mikra’s nutraceutical products for purchase on Mikra’s Amazon storefront. The availability of Mikra’s first two products on the leading e-commerce site marks a significant advancement in distribution for Mikra’s products, which until now have been available for sale exclusively through its direct-to-consumer website, wearemikra.com. Consumers can purchase CELLF on Amazon in the United States and RESCUE in both the United States and Canada with both products eligible for Amazon Prime free shipping benefits.

Mikra is also working closely with major partners to refine marketing strategies, packaging, and display designs, with the future goal of making a more significant impact in both online and retail stores.

1 Population Mental Health in the 21st Century: Time to Act - PMC (nih.gov)

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://cannmart.com

https://www.roilty.co

https://wearemikra.com/

www.australianvaporizers.com.au

Contact:

Meni Morim

CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated formulation of Mikra’s new mental health product and expectations relating to Mikra’s future introduction of new products, are made as of the date of this news release and are based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including without limitation, expectations that the development and formulation finalization process of Mikra’s new mental health product is successfully completed as anticipated, its expectation that the nutraceutical market will develop as currently anticipated, the nutraceutical market will continue to be a multi-billion dollar high-margin market, the introduction of new products and brands will generate additional revenue, expectations that CELLF, RESCUE and other new cellular health products to be developed by Mikra will gain market acceptance along with the expansion of the market for nutraceutical products, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances . While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Such factors include, without limitation: the failure to successfully develop Mikra’s new mental health product as anticipated and in a timely manner, the inability of the Company to develop Mikra’s business as anticipated, unanticipated changes to current regulations that would adversely impact Mikra’s business, unforeseen developments that would delay Mikra’s ability to sell newly developed nutraceutical products, the risk that the expected demand for nutraceutical products in general and those of Mikra in particular does not develop as anticipated and risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.