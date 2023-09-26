Inteleos Unveils Two New Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certifications

New Assessments to Help Elevate Healthcare Standards and Empower Medical Professionals

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, through its Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy (PCA), today announced the launch of an Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) certification and a Critical Care Specialty certification. The PCA provides certification and educational resources for clinicians and is dedicated to ensuring quality patient care globally by upholding ultrasound standards with independently validated certifications.



The IVC Clinical Certificate and the Critical Care Specialty Certification include case-based assessments that simulate real-life clinical encounters and peer evaluations that determine practical skills and the user’s ability to interpret and diagnose findings.

The Critical Care Specialty Certification includes Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Abdominal Trauma, Cardiac, Hepatobiliary/Spleen, Inferior Vena Cava, Lower Extremity Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and Lung, as well as a video submission and review.

The PCA’s new offerings enhance its existing online certification program, which spans 13 clinical areas and five specialty areas, and addresses a growing need to arm healthcare providers with the necessary clinical validation to adopt POCUS in any setting.

“POCUS is not just an imaging tool, it's a compassionate touchpoint in patient care and a revolution in healthcare. It’s elevating the standard of patient care by reshaping the medical landscape to bring instant diagnostic insights to the bedside and empowering clinicians to make informed decisions,” said Jasmine Rockett, director of the PCA. “Through certification and accessible education, the PCA is doing its part to advance POCUS use around the world.”

For more information about the new offerings or educational resources for these content areas, visit www.pocus.org . .

About Inteleos

Inteleos is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a community of clinical professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety, representing more than 123,000 certified medical professionals worldwide.

The POCUS Certification Academy , under Inteleos, offers rigorous clinical certification, POCUS education and training packages, and community building opportunities for clinicians around the world. The Inteleos Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization focused on driving access and equity in medical imaging through grants, scholarships, and global community programs.

Contact: Stacia Momburg stacia.momburg@inteleos.org 805-459-8392