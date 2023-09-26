Artificial Intelligence Chip Market size is projected to hit $383.7 billion by 2032 | Register at a CAGR of 38.2%

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market share

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type, Processing Type, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical : Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Market to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to emergence of quantum computing & surge in implementation of AI chips in robotics drive the growth of global AI chip market considerably.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type, Processing Type, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032,"

The artificial intelligence chip market was valued at $14.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $383.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 38.2% from 2023 to 2032.

AI chips, also referred to as artificial intelligence chips or AI processors, are specialized hardware components engineered to enhance and streamline the execution of artificial intelligence tasks, including computationally intensive processes like machine learning, deep learning, neural network training, and inference. These chips stand apart from conventional central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) because they are designed with a specific focus on optimizing AI workloads, delivering superior efficiency and performance. They incorporate features like parallel processing, finely tuned memory architectures, and dedicated hardware accelerators like tensor processing units (TPUs) or neural processing units (NPUs), which are tailor-made for handling the complex mathematical calculations central to AI algorithms.

AI chips have assumed a critical role in a wide spectrum of AI applications, spanning from autonomous vehicles and natural language understanding to computer vision and robotics. They enable swifter and more energy-efficient execution of AI computations, rendering it viable to deploy AI models in edge devices and data centers. As the field of AI continues to advance, AI chips are also evolving, with companies making substantial investments in research and development to craft more potent and versatile hardware solutions capable of meeting the increasing demands posed by AI applications in various industries.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Artificial Intelligence Chip Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Artificial Intelligence Chip market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the POLED panel industry include:

· Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

· Baidu, MediaTek Inc

· NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies)

· Alphabet Inc.

· Mythic

· NXP Semiconductors

· Intel Corporation

· Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

· Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(Xilinx Inc.)

· SoftBank Corp

The emergence of quantum computing and surge in implementation of AI chips in robotics drive the growth of the artificial intelligence chip market trends considerably. In addition, the emergence of autonomous robotics—robots that develop and control themselves autonomously—is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. However, dearth of skilled workforce is one of the major restraints of the market. Most of the tasks such as testing, bug fixing, cloud implementation, and others are taken over by AI chips; however, the delivery of such tasks lack essential skill sets.

The global artificial intelligence chip market forecast is highly competitive, owing to the strong presence of existing vendors. Vendors of artificial intelligence chip with extensive technical and financial resources are expected to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors because they can cater to market demands. The competitive environment in this artificial intelligence chip market outlook is expected to worsen as technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors increase.

