EU launches project in Armenia to strengthen law enforcement and promote security sector reforms

A new EU-funded project has been launched in Armenia to support the country in its law enforcement and security sector reforms.

The opening event took place on 19 September.

The ‘Support to law enforcement and security reforms in Armenia’ project will be implemented in line with the priorities identified by the European Union-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that entered into force on 1 March 2021. It will be implemented by the Central Public Management Agency (CPMA) of Lithuania.

The Head of the EU Delegation in Armenia Vassilis Maragos told the opening event that was essential to ensure transparency, inclusivity and credibility in the establishment of the new Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“In these challenging times for Armenia, the EU remains committed to continue to support and provide the best knowledge and expertise of its Member States in order to ensure impartial and effective public service delivery in the interests of the Armenian citizens in areas such as policing, migration and citizenship, as well as civil protection and disaster risk management,” said Maragos. “One of the main goals of the EU’s support is training police on human rights issues and on how to liaise with the public.”

