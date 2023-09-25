Ensuring a workplace free of violence and sexual harassment, Minister of Manpower-ILO launch new guidelines for labour inspection

JAKARTA (Joint Press Release) – In a significant move towards promoting a respectful, equal, and safe workplace, the Minister of Manpower, Ida Fauziyah, launches a labour inspection guidebook for preventing and responding to discrimination, and harassment and sexual violence in the workplace during the Coordination Meeting on Labour Inspection today in Jakarta (25/09).

This guidebook is handed to 34 provincial Head of Labour Inspection, which marks a commitment to creating a workplace that is mutually respectful and free from violence. It also marks an effort to establish better compliance with labour laws and international labour standards regarding equality and the prevention of violence and harassment.

"This guidebook is also in line with the National Human Rights Action Plan (RANHAM) for 2021-2025. This is a strategic approach to safeguarding and upholding women's rights which involves creating a work environment that promotes mutual respect, without discrimination, exclusion, restrictions, harassment, bullying and various other forms of violence," explained Minister Ida.

Supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO) through Workers’ Rights in Rural Sectors project, this guide equips labour inspectors with the necessary knowledge to identify gender-related biases and violations.

This guidebook is much more than just an add-on tool for inspections. It's a catalyst for change, promoting equality and providing a platform to prevent violence and harassment at work.

The guidebook points out rights and responsibilities, common forms of bias, and steps to address as well as action plans that can help a company to develop and improve their business to be more inclusive and promote equality.

The guidebook can also be used as an instrument for increasing awareness, training, and advocacy regarding the basic concepts of discrimination in the workplace, equality of opportunity and equality in employment. This guide also includes questionnaires that can be used by labour inspectors to identify discrimination in the workplace.

The ILO applauds the launch of this labour inspection guide which specifically addresses discrimination issues and the prevention of sexual violence and harassment. This guidance is in line with the latest ILO Convention No. 190 concerning Violence and Harassment. This convention is the first international agreement to recognize everyone's right to a world of work that is free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence and harassment.

"This guidebook shows the Indonesia’s determination in tackling discrimination and ensuring workplaces are safe and free from violence and harassment. And so, the ILO encourages Indonesia to ratify ILO Convention No. 190 which will further strengthen the various efforts that have been made to create a safer, more inclusive, and fair working environment," said Michiko Miyamoto, ILO Director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste.