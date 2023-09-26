Empty Capsules Market Set to Create Opportunities in Abundance, Projected to Reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Empty Capsules Market is vital in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, offering versatile encapsulation solutions for various substances. Its growth is propelled by increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements, as well as advancements in manufacturing technologies, making it a crucial part of the healthcare industry.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global empty capsules market is expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities. The global market for empty capsules is expected to reach US$ 2.3 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR through 2033, reaching a total value of US$ 4.9 billion. The empty pill capsule market currently accounts for approximately 1% of the global drug delivery market. The adaptability of such fillable capsules is expected to gradually increase the use of empty pills in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries.



Owing to the surging consumption of various drugs combined with the increasing popularity of capsules over several other drug delivery forms is a primary factor boosting sales of empty capsules. Since the burden of chronic diseases continues to rise, demand for therapeutics is anticipated to increase at a substantial pace. This is, in turn, expected to generate lucrative growth prospects for the suppliers of empty capsules.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report to Access Key Insights:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-782

Empty capsules are known as protective shells for drugs designed from special film-forming materials such as gelatin, starch, and pullulan. Being innovative drug delivery products, they are utilized by leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies due to their various attractive features. Such capsules are economical, oxidation resistant, offer maximum flexibility, and are easy to use on account of their smooth and slippery nature. Furthermore, they are especially suitable for substances having a bitter taste and unpleasant odor.

Key Takeaways:

The market is subjected to change in relevance in order to get regulatory impositions of gelatin sourcing and licensing for distribution, as per the macro and industry standards. The prominent driver in the global empty capsules market incorporates the development of natural alternatives to raw material sourcing of gelatin.

Efficient packaging of empty capsules has proven to improve the integrity of the product and avoid contamination. It has also offered several solutions for the efficient dissolution of the capsules. It is therefore expected to enhance the sales outlook of the empty capsules market during the forecasted years.

Empty capsules have proven to be an ideal drug delivery product as they account for their ability to protect sensitive substances from oxidation as well as their user-friendly nature. These capsules are usually smooth and slippery, which makes them easy to swallow.

The use of empty capsules is diverse within the healthcare sector as they are expletively utilized by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to encapsulate liquids, powders, granulates, oils, extracts, and even herbs. Surging production and consumption of empty capsules to cater to the rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry will continue to boost the empty capsules market growth during the assessment period.

Over the last few years, encapsulated capsules have garnered major traction for the encapsulation of unpalatable medicines. The empty capsule suppliers are using various strategies to increase sales. They are focusing on developing innovative capsule materials that not only help to deliver medicine but also perform other functions as well. This will help them to more and more customers.



Empty Capsules Market Size:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ million/billion for Value and Unit for Volume Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Key Segments Covered Capsule Size

Raw Material

Product Type

Route of Administration

End User

Region Key regions covered North America The USA Canada Rest of North America

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Spain Rest of Eastern Europe

South Asia Pacific China India Japan Malaysia Thailand Indonesia South Korea Rest of South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Israel Rest of MEA

Rest of the World Oceania Africa South America

End User Pharmaceutical Companies

Cosmetic & Nutraceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations (CROS) Key Companies Covered ACG Worldwide, Capsugel, Qualicaps Inc., Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Sunil Healthcare Ltd., CapsCanada Corporation, Roxlor LLC, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., Suheung Co. Ltd., and Medi-Caps Ltd.

Explore Empty Capsules Market Opportunities at Exclusive Discounts: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/782

Competitive Landscape:

The global empty capsules market is highly competitive, attributed to the presence of leading empty pill manufacturers that account for over 70% of the global market share. Prominent market players constantly focus on introducing new products made of innovative materials. In addition to that, they are adopting growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, etc., to expand their global footprint.

Empty Capsules Industry Survey Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

Gelatin Based Capsules

Vegetarian Based Capsules

Raw Material:

Type-A

Type-B Gelatin

Fish Bone Gelatin

Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC)

Starch Materials

Pullulan

Capsule Size:

Size "000" Empty Capsules

Size "00" Empty Capsules

Size "0" Empty Capsules

Size "1" Empty Capsules

Size "2" Empty Capsules

Size "3" Empty Capsules

Size "4" Empty Capsules

Size "5" Empty Capsules

Route of Administration:

Oral Administration

Inhalation Administration

End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Cosmetic & Nutraceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:

Home Healthcare Market Analysis: The home healthcare market is predicted to capture a valuation of US$ 3.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at US$ 4.4 billion by 2033.

Healthcare Companion Robots Market Trends: The global healthcare companion robots market will most likely garner a market value of US$ 2.24 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 11.73 Billion by registering a CAGR of 18% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Sales: According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the radiopharmaceuticals market would be worth US$ 6.2 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, radiopharmaceuticals uptake is anticipated to flourish at a value CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 9.5 Billion.

Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook: According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the oxytocic pharmaceuticals market is likely to generate US$ 114.58 million in revenue in 2023. The oxytocic pharmaceuticals industry is anticipated to thrive at a 7.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 242.83 million by 2033.

Pharmaceuticals Excipients Market Growth: The pharmaceuticals excipients market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.9 Billion in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Billion by 2026.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube