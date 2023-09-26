European Commission: Ukraine exports through Solidarity Lanes reached 53 million tons in August

Between May 2022 and August 2023, the EU’s Solidarity Lanes allowed Ukraine to export more than 53 million tons of agricultural products, including about 48 million tons of grain, oilseeds and other related products. This was announced yesterday in Brussels by the European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean.

According to the Commissioner, these exports are estimated to have brought around €38 billion in total income to Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukraine has imported almost 34 million tons of goods via the Solidarity Lanes, worth about €70 billion.

“This shows that our economic partnership is increasing with both exports and imports,” said Adina Vălean.

She also announced that on 26 September the EU would launch a new call under its Connecting Europe Facility. For the first time, Ukraine and Moldova will be able to apply for funding for infrastructure projects along the Solidarity Lanes as equal partners, without needing EU partners.

The Solidarity Lanes are an alternative route for Ukraine’s agricultural exports and for Ukraine to import necessary goods. They were set up in May 2022 because Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine had closed the Black Sea route, the traditional trade route for Ukrainian commerce.

