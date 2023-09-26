New trailers for Ukrainian police dogs 

Following a request from the National Police of Ukraine (NPU), the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) in Ukraine has provided 16 modern and comfortable trailers for service dogs to regional NPU K-9 units.

The K-9 trailers have been modified, taking into account the suggestions of National Police K-9 experts. Now, they will be more comfortable and pleasant for dogs going on long working trips.

According to the EUAM, police officers are often among the first to enter liberated territories, to restore law and order. Service dogs actively contribute to these efforts, being extensively involved in demining, explosives detection and maintaining public order. Sometimes, these service dogs have to travel long distances from their regular bases to their work locations.

“A service dog is just as much a part of the police force as an officer,” said Svitlana Kolomiets, Head of the National Police’s K-9 Division. “A tired dog is not productive, and these trailers facilitate transportation and provide a relaxing environment on their way back home.”

