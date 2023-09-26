Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,231 in the last 365 days.

New trailers for Ukrainian police dogs 

Following a request from the National Police of Ukraine (NPU), the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) in Ukraine has provided 16 modern and comfortable trailers for service dogs to regional NPU K-9 units.

The K-9 trailers have been modified, taking into account the suggestions of National Police K-9 experts. Now, they will be more comfortable and pleasant for dogs going on long working trips.

According to the EUAM, police officers are often among the first to enter liberated territories, to restore law and order. Service dogs actively contribute to these efforts, being extensively involved in demining, explosives detection and maintaining public order. Sometimes, these service dogs have to travel long distances from their regular bases to their work locations.

“A service dog is just as much a part of the police force as an officer,” said  Svitlana Kolomiets, Head of the National Police’s K-9 Division. “A tired dog is not productive, and these trailers facilitate transportation and provide a relaxing environment on their way back home.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

New trailers for Ukrainian police dogs 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more