Global Seafood Market Analyzing the Demand Growth Leading to a Projected Worth of US$ 157,042.9 Million by 2033
The global seafood industry surges as rising demand for healthy, protein-rich omega-3 sources attracts health-conscious consumers.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global seafood market is expected to be worth US$ 157,042.9 million by 2033. The demand for seafood is likely to rise at a sluggish CAGR of 3% until 2033. The market is estimated to be worth US$ 114,608 million in 2023.
The seafood industry is being propelled by a multitude of factors. The global demand for seafood continues to rise due to its reputation as a healthy and protein rich food source. Consumers are increasingly drawn to seafood’s high content of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, which promote cardiovascular health and overall well-being.
Growing health consciousness has led seafood producers to develop value-added products enriched with extra nutrient-enriched further enhancing the industry’s appeal. Secondly, sustainability has become a central theme in the seafood sector. As consumers and retailers place greater emphasis on ethical fishing and aquaculture practices, the demand for sustainably sourced seafood has surged.
Despite its growth, the seafood industry faces several challenges. One significant concern is the ongoing environmental issues, including climate change and habitat degradation, which threaten the sustainability and availability of seafood. These environmental pressures can disrupt supply chains, impacting the availability and costs of seafood products. Issues such as overfishing, bycatch, and environmental degradation in the seafood sector raise concerns about long-term sustainability.
The seafood industry presents several promising opportunities. The rise of cell- and plant-based seafood substitutes caters to the growing demand for ethical and eco-friendly protein sources. This trend aligns with consumers’ increasing concerns about sustainability and ethical food choices. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels offers businesses easier access to a larger customer base.
With rising affluence, emerging markets in Asia and elsewhere present untapped possibilities for increased seafood consumption. Also, ongoing technological advancements have the potential to aid in product diversification and market expansion, particularly in processing, packaging, and product development. By focusing more on ethical fishing and aquaculture techniques and demonstrating commitment to sustainability through certifications like MSC and ASC, the seafood industry can improve its long-term prospects.
The seafood industry is undergoing transformative trends. Consumers increasingly seek seafood products enriched with beneficial components like omega-3s, probiotics, and antioxidants, driven by concerns for their health. Advances in marine biotechnology are leading to innovative products such as algae-based Omega-3 supplements and compounds derived from marine organisms.
Specialized seafood delivery services are gaining popularity, providing consumers with fresher and more diverse seafood options sourced directly from fishermen or aquaculture farms. Seaweed cultivation is on the rise due to its recognition as a sustainable marine resource with applications in sustainable packaging and biofuel production. Sous vide cooking methods for seafood are gaining popularity due to their precise temperature control, resulting in tender and flavorful dishes.
Key Takeaways from the Seafood Market:
Sustainability is a dominant trend in the seafood industry, driven by consumer and retailer preferences for ethical fishing and aquaculture techniques.
India’s seafood market grew at a 29.6% CAGR in 2022, driven by shrimp exports and regional culinary preferences.
China’s seafood market expanded at a 5.7% CAGR in 2022 due to its robust aquaculture sector.
Japan’s seafood market saw slower growth at 2.6% CAGR in 2022, partly due to changing consumer lifestyles.
The United States witnessed a 23.4% CAGR in 2022, driven by sustainability initiatives and convenience seafood products.
The United Kingdom’s seafood market grew at a 6.0% CAGR in 2022, impacted by Brexit and trade changes.
Innovations such as 3D printing and sustainability-focused practices are shaping the future of the seafood market.
Shrimps are the highly preferred type of seafood due to their flavor and culinary versatility.
Growth Strategies by Key Players to Capture Largest Share in the Market:
The seafood market is marked by intense competition, characterized by a diverse range of players competing across various segments. This competition arises from the wide variety of seafood products available, the different species of seafood harvested or farmed, and the global nature of the industry.
The seafood market exhibits fragmentation, with numerous small to medium-sized players operating in different market segments. These players include aquaculture producers, processors, distributors, and merchants. The fragmentation is a result of the vast diversity of seafood products and species captured or raised, and it ranges from larger corporations to smaller, locally-focused businesses.
While there is a trend toward consolidation among larger seafood enterprises, fragmentation is prevalent at the grassroots level. Some companies are involved in multiple aspects of the seafood supply chain, including fishing, farming, processing, and distribution. Consolidation can result in economies of scale, improved market access, and enhanced supply chain management.
The seafood market players often have a global reach, given the international nature of seafood trade. This global presence allows companies to access a broader customer base and source seafood from different regions to meet consumer demands for variety.
Seafood Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Ground Fish
Pelagics
Tuna
Salmonids
Molluscs
Crustaceans
Lobsters
Crabs
Shrimp
By End Use:
Food
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics
Industrial
Biotechnology
Household Retail
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East and Africa
