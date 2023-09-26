TAIWAN, September 26 - President Tsai meets cross-party parliamentary delegation from Australia

On the morning of September 26, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a cross-party parliamentary delegation from Australia. In remarks, President Tsai noted that Taiwan is Australia's fifth-largest trading partner and fourth-largest export market, and that Australia is Taiwan's largest energy provider and a major source of agricultural goods. The president thanked Australia for emphasizing at major international gatherings the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and for supporting Taiwan's international participation. She stated that the visit of this delegation demonstrates Australia's cross-party support for Taiwan and will further deepen the relationship between our countries. The president also expressed hope that Taiwan and Australia will continue to bolster our economic cooperation to spur economic growth and sustainable development throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

The Australian Parliament has long been a key force in advancing Taiwan-Australia relations. On this occasion, Members of Parliament Josh Wilson and Paul Fletcher are leading a delegation together. Your visit demonstrates Australia's cross-party support for Taiwan and will further deepen the relationship between our countries. I extend a warm welcome and my appreciation to all our guests.

To the members of the delegation who have visited Taiwan before, I welcome you back. In particular, Member of Parliament Graham Perrett is an old friend of Taiwan and has visited numerous times. Mr. Perrett began serving as deputy chair of the Australia-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group in 2013 and became co-chair in 2020, leveraging his position to encourage his colleagues to support Taiwan. He has also nurtured good relations with Taiwan's diplomats in Australia, advancing bilateral cooperation and exchanges.

As a result of our joint efforts, Taiwan is now Australia's fifth-largest trading partner and fourth-largest export market. Australia is Taiwan's largest energy provider and a major source of agricultural goods. We very much look forward to Taiwan and Australia continuing to bolster economic cooperation. We also hope that the Australian government and parliament will support Taiwan's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership to jointly promote economic growth and sustainable development throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

In recent years, Australia has continued to play an important role in upholding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Australia participates in AUKUS – the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the UK, and the US – and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD). It has also used major international gatherings to emphasize the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and to support Taiwan's international participation. For this, I want to express sincere gratitude.

For Taiwan and Australia, safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific is a common goal. I am confident that, with the support of our guests, our countries will engage in even more successful collaboration.

Meanwhile, extreme weather events have become a pressing global challenge. Australia has recently experienced a number of heatwaves and bush fires. I would like to take this opportunity to convey our thoughts and best wishes for the well-being of the Australian people. I thank you again for visiting and wish you a productive and pleasant trip.

Member of Parliament Wilson, co-leader of the delegation, then delivered remarks, stating that their cross-party group of parliamentarians includes members from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as from five of the six Australian states and from the Australian Capital Territory, all of whom are honored to meet with President Tsai.

Mr. Wilson said that while their trip is relatively short, the program is excellent, and that the hospitality and openness of the Taiwanese people has made them feel very welcome, which is no surprise because previous delegations have had the same experience.

Mr. Wilson echoed President Tsai's statement that Australia and Taiwan share and benefit from a strong trading relationship. He added that there is good reason for that relationship to become even stronger in the future, especially in areas like the global clean energy transition, critical minerals, education, and tourism.

Mr. Wilson emphasized that the people of Australia and Taiwan have a shared interest in a region that is peaceful, stable, environmentally sustainable, and prosperous. He stated that together, we support an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific based on respectful and collaborative participation in the rules-based order. Australia is committed to working with all its Indo-Pacific partners including Taiwan on that basis, he said, because it is both sensible and right to do so, and because it is the only approach that will succeed in addressing challenges that must be shared, like climate change.

As elected representatives, Mr. Wilson said, the members of the delegation have some understanding of what it means to fight elections and to pursue policy outcomes while seeking to provide public service and responsible leadership. He then commended President Tsai for her contributions to democracy and governance in Taiwan and to good governance in the region through her sustained and progressive leadership.

Member of Parliament Fletcher, co-leader of the delegation, also delivered remarks, and said that he was very pleased to be here as part of this cross-party delegation, in which he is one of three members of the Liberal Party, presently the opposition in Australia. But, he noted, the important point about this delegation is that it is cross-party, with the two major parties in Australia both represented, as they are here to further the warm relationship between Australia and Taiwan.

Mr. Fletcher stated that Taiwan is an important economic partner for Australia, a valued democracy within the Indo-Pacific region, and a place where Australia wishes, of course, to have continuing engagement. He added that there are strong people-to-people ties between Taiwan and Australia and that there are significant Taiwanese-Australian communities in his and Mr. Perrett's electorates. At a recent function in his electorate, he said, they celebrated a new relationship with the importing of Taiwanese pineapples, which he very much enjoyed.

As a former minister for communications in Australia, Mr. Fletcher said he particularly valued the opportunity to meet with some of Taiwan's extraordinarily impressive high-tech companies. He added that all the members of the delegation are very pleased to be here to learn more about Taiwan.

The delegation also included Senators Claire Chandler, Catryna Bilyk, and Matt O'Sullivan and Members of Parliament David Smith and Daniel Mulino.