Ultrasound Gels Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 7 % by 2027 | Research by Transparency Market Research Inc.
Ultrasound gels market is driven by increase in number of therapeutic ultrasound proceduresWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ultrasound gels market, operating in the healthcare industry. The report estimates the need to register an incremental growth of US$ 570 Mn, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Ultrasound Gel Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2027). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=28367
The Ultrasound Gel Market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America, and Europe.
Ultrasound Gel Market Competitive Analysis:
Parker Laboratories, Inc.,HR Pharmaceuticals,Ultragel Hungary 2000 Kft.,ECO-MED PHARMACEUTICAL INC.,National Therapy Products Inc.,Phyto Performance Italia S.R.L,Trivitron Healthcare,CHHENNA CORPORATION,Benetechmed,Tentan AG (Schaer Pharma Services),Medvat
Some Key Highlights in the Report:
Non-sterile segment is expected to account for larger market share revenue over the forecast period. Increasing usage of non-sterile gels during ultrasound scans is driving growth of the segment. Non-sterile gels are essential during ultrasound scans as they help in obtaining a clear image of the foetus in pregnant women.
𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=28367
Hospital segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in global ultrasound gel market between 2019 and 2027. Increasing demand for ultrasound gels in hospitals across all regions to provide accurate, efficient, and safe ultrasound scans is driving revenue growth of the segment. Increasing demand for safe ultrasound gels that have minimal side-effects is also increasing demand for ultrasound gel. This is expected to boost growth of the segment.
North America ultrasound gel market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the medical and healthcare sectors, in which ultrasound plays a significant part is expected to drive market revenue growth. Rapid increase of gel manufacturers in North America is another factor expected to increase revenue growth of the ultrasound gel market.
Competitive Landscape:
The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Ultrasound Gel market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.
𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=28367
Market Segmentation
Type
• Sterile
• Non-sterile
Product
• Ultrasound Gels
• ECG Gels
• Surgical Lubricant Gels & Catheter Gels
• Obstetric Gels
• Soothing Gels
End User
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Diagnostic Centers
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 -
Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2023-2031
In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2023-2031
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+18665523453 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube