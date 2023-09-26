Submit Release
Public Health (Tobacco and Other Products) Bill 2023, and the Public Health (Tobacco and Other Products) (Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Bill 2023

AUSTRALIA, November 21 - On 14 September 2023 the Senate referred the provisions of the Public Health (Tobacco and Other Products) Bill 2023 and the Public Health (Tobacco and Other Products) (Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Bill 20233 to the Community Affairs Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by 22 November 2023.

Submissions are sought by 6 October 2023.

