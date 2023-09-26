Disability Services and Inclusion Bill 2023 [Provisions] and Disability Services and Inclusion (Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Bill 2023

AUSTRALIA, November 8 - On 14 September 2023 the Senate referred the provisions of the Disability Services and Inclusion Bill 2023 and the Disability Services and Inclusion (Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Bill 2023 to the Community Affairs Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by 9 November 2023.
Submissions are sought by 29 September 2023.
