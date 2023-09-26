AUSTRALIA, September 26 - On 28 November 2022 the Senate referred “The issue of increasing disruption in Australian school classrooms” to the Education and Employment Reference Committee for inquiry and report by the first sitting day in July 2023. On 22 March 2023, the Senate agreed to extend the committee's reporting date to 16 November 2023.
Submissions are requested by 31 March 2023.
Issue of increasing disruption in Australian school classrooms
