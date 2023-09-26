Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,227 in the last 365 days.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission's capacity and capability to respond to reports of alleged misconduct

AUSTRALIA, September 26 - On 27 October 2022, the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services began an inquiry into ASIC’s capacity and capability to respond to reports of alleged misconduct.

 

The committee will call for written submissions in due course.

 

The committee currently intends to table a report in both Houses of the Parliament by June 2024.

 

 

You just read:

Australian Securities and Investments Commission's capacity and capability to respond to reports of alleged misconduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more