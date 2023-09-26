Australian Securities and Investments Commission's capacity and capability to respond to reports of alleged misconduct

AUSTRALIA, September 26 - On 27 October 2022, the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services began an inquiry into ASIC’s capacity and capability to respond to reports of alleged misconduct.
The committee will call for written submissions in due course.
The committee currently intends to table a report in both Houses of the Parliament by June 2024.
