Mikhail Mishustin at the meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the heads of the delegations of the participating countries at Innoprom.Kazakhstan

RUSSIA, September 25 - Excerpts from Mikhail Mishustin's remarks at the meeting:

Mr Tokayev,

I would like to take this opportunity to convey to you the best wishes of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to thank you personally, Mr Smailov, and my Kazakhstani colleagues for the excellent organisation of Innoprom.Kazakhstan.

This is the first time this exhibition has been held in Astana. As you said, Mr Tokayev, we planned for Innoprom to be an exhibition for the Eurasian space where all of our colleagues would be able to show the best solutions in technological and innovative projects. Today we have seen many projects, mostly cooperative projects. This shows that we have many opportunities to build up cross-cooperation with each other.

As for Russia and Kazakhstan, we are strengthening cooperation in all areas. Our trade is breaking historical records. Last year it totalled about 2 trillion roubles. This year, from January to July, it is already over 1.5 trillion.

We are expanding in all directions. This includes cooperation in science and technology, production, and investment. We are working and implementing a number of large projects together. These include the automotive industry, aviation, light industry, petrochemicals, metallurgy, digital technologies and a range of other industries.

It is gratifying that our regions and the heads of our regions have direct relations with their Kazakh partners: 76 direct agreements have been concluded. Today at the exhibition we met ten governors from the Russian Federation and the heads of major Russian research and production, and other companies. Our potential is probably even greater.

With our colleagues in the G5, we are now discussing special mechanisms for financing joint cooperation projects. We will discuss this in detail in Bishkek on 26 October.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, in his message to you, Mr Tokayev, and to your colleagues, the leaders of the G5 states, spoke about the priorities of Russia’s presidency.

On 24–25 August in Yerevan, my colleagues and I discussed issues related to further integration, further development of Eurasian processes within the framework of the union, which we will submit for approval to the Heads of State of the EAEU five countries by December, at the meeting of the Supreme Council in St Petersburg.

Next year we will mark the 10th anniversary of the historical signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union in Astana. The representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan will take over the position of Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission. I am absolutely confident that our Kazakh partners will continue to develop integration processes, as you, distinguished Mr President, have said.