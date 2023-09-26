RNA-Based Therapeutics Market by Cardiovascular, Kidney diseases, Oncology, Infectious diseases,Metabolic disorders 2030

Asia Pacific RNA-Based Therapeutics Market 2030

Asia-Pacific RNA-based therapeutics market report includes extensive coverage of drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RNA-based therapeutics involves broad range of the RNA-based technologies, which help the patients to diagnose or treat various chronic diseases. The RNA-based therapeutics play a crucial role in providing the accurate and precise healthcare treatments, which helps in treating the disease at molecular and sub-molecular levels. RNA-based therapeutic modalities provide beneficial business opportunities due to its rising acceptance, technological advancements and targeted drug delivery of these therapeutics as compared to the other treatment modalities (synthetic therapeutics). The Asia-Pacific RNA-based therapeutics market is growing at a promising CAGR due to the gene silencing potential of these therapeutics. However, the market is still at the nascent stage in developing regions such as India and witnessing the lucrative growth rate during the analysis period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Biocon ltd, Catalyst Biosciences., Arrowhead Research Corporation, Abingworth Life Science, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca Inc., Silence Therapeutics PLC, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp, Genzyme Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

The Asia-Pacific RNA-based therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented into enabling technologies, enabled technologies and RNA antisense technologies. Owing to the applications, the market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, oncology infectious diseases and metabolic disorders. Based on the end users, the market is categorized into diagnostic, therapeutic and research organizations. Geographically, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia and others. Emerging economies such as India, China, Singapore and Malaysia are the potential geographies for market expansion due to improving healthcare standards. These economies have a large presence of domestic manufacturers of RNA-based therapeutics, which contribute to an increase in the market competition for multinational giants by adopting the strategy of price penetration.

BY TECHNOLOGY :

Enabling technologies

Microarrays

Labelling

Purification

Linear amplification

QRT-PCR

Inhibition

Enabled technologies

RNA Interference (RNAi) technologies

Small interfering RNA (siRNA)

MicroRNA (miRNA)

RNA antisense technologies

BY APPLICATIONS :

Cardiovascular

Kidney diseases

Oncology

Infectious diseases

Metabolic disorders

Others

